South Korea tightens grip on crypto exchanges, registration required by September

- South Korea is implementing a new regulation that will require digital asset exchanges to register with the country’s financial regulator.
- Foreign crypto exchanges that market toward South Koreans would also need to comply.
- The move comes shortly after Chinese investors attempted cross-border arbitrage in the country.
Cryptocurrency exchanges operating in Korea will be required to register with the country’s regulator by late September this year.
South Korea cracks down on crypto service providers
The South Korean government stated that digital asset exchanges may face fines and punishment if they do not register with the financial regulator in the country by September 24.
The new regulation will apply to crypto-asset exchanges based in the country, as well as foreign exchanges that operate in Korean markets. So far, 27 firms have been warned by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) to stop serving citizens in the country without having being licensed.
The FSC added that the 27 cryptocurrency service providers are active in the country. Therefore, they must comply with the reporting requirements. These exchanges include those that are marketed toward Koreans, offering services in the country’s native language or payments that could be made with the Korean won.
Should any virtual asset service providers continue to operate in South Korea without proper registration, responsible parties would face up to five years of imprisonment or a fine of up to roughly $43,500.
The financial regulator warned cryptocurrency users to check whether the service provider has reporting requirements set in place. The FSC could take a step further to block access to certain websites that they believe are non-compliant crypto exchanges. The financial watchdog stated that they will take measures such as blocking website access to “prevent illegal business.”
South Korea has recently been cracking down on cryptocurrency exchanges with extensive restrictions set on cross-border remittances involving digital assets to present money laundering.
This comes after the reports of a suspicious increase in bank transactions from South Korea to China. The financial regulator believes that this was due to the emergence of the Kimchi Premium, and certain Chinese investors were looking for cross-border arbitrage opportunities.
According to Korea’s major banks, over $72 million in cash transactions were made in less than two weeks in April, which was recorded as an eightfold increase from the previous month.
Earlier this year, the financial watchdog implemented a new regulation that would require all digital asset exchanges to report suspicious transactions and keep relevant data or else face penalties.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Etherum Price Prediction: ETH bulls eye $2,500 as on-chain metrics add tailwind
Ethereum price has sliced through vital supply barriers to assert dominance and reveal that bulls are back in town. ETH is likely to tag a psychological level, and on-chain metrics indicate clear skies for ...
BlockFi faces regulatory backlash from multiple states but has plans to go public in a year
Popular cryptocurrency platform BlockFi is facing trouble from three states in the United States, including New Jersey, Alabama and Texas. The regulators have stated that the platform’s main ...
South Korea tightens grip on crypto exchanges, registration required by Sept
South Korea is implementing a new regulation that will require digital asset exchanges to register with the country’s financial regulator. Foreign crypto exchanges that market toward South Koreans would also need to comply.
Bitcoin price jumps as JP Morgan plans to offer retail clients access to cryptocurrency funds
Bitcoin price reaches a technical inflection point as it builds on the upside momentum initiated yesterday and is supported by the breaking JPMorgan news.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.