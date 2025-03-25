Solana (SOL) price climbs and trades at $139.82 at the time of writing on Tuesday, up from $138.18 and observing a 1.18% increase in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume increased by 26.91%, as nearly $3,543,424,877 in Solana was traded. Volume remains high, meaning strong interest from a large number of investors likely anticipating a gain in the token in the short term.
Solana gained 11.84% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $71,495,496,248.
In the last 24 hours, Four, Cronos and Story emerge as top gainers, while Kaspa, SPX6900 and Hyperliquid are the top losers.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
