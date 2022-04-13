Solana price threatens a 20% crash despite Robinhood listing

Solana price downswing has undone 47% gains seen between March 25 and April 2.

A breakdown of the 50% retracement level at $101.34 will trigger a further descent to $80.75.

A daily candlestick close above $105.51 will invalidate the bearish thesis.

Solana price seems to be suffering a worse fate compared to few altcoins and is a result of the Bitcoin crash. A recovery above immediate hurdles will allow SOL to restart its upswing, but a failure could result in further descent.

On April 12, Robinhood listed Solana, Shiba Inu, Polygon and Compound tokens. While Shiba Inu price skyrocketed by 36%, SOL price seems to have had little response. Interestingly, Solana’s market value seems to be on the decline and indicates that another crash could be heading its way if the immediate support level is breached.

Robinhood’s chief brokerage officer, Steve Quirk stated in an announcement blog,

As a safety-first company, we have a rigorous framework in place to help us evaluate assets for listing, and we remain committed to providing a safe and educational crypto platform.

Solana price needs to tread lightly

Solana price kickstarted a 51% rally on January 24 and set a swing high at $121.52 on February 7. This move set a range that SOL still follows. After deviating below the range low on February 20, Solana price triggered an 83% upswing that set a swing high at $143.56.

This move deviated above the range high but failed to sustain, leading to an undoing of the 47% gains witnessed between March 25 and April 2. On April 12, Solana price breached the immediate support level at $105.51 and is currently hovering around the range’s midpoint at $101.34.

A breakdown of the said barrier could trigger a 20% crash that pushes SOL to retest the range low at $80.75.

SOL/USDT 1-day chart

While things are looking bleak for SOL, a daily candlestick close above $105.51 will invalidate the bearish thesis for Solana price and open the possibility of a further move north. In this situation, a resurgence of buying pressure could send SOL up by 15% to retest the range high at $121.52.