Solana price recovers from downtrend after $325 million restored on Wormhole network

- The Wormhole network announced that $325 million lost to an exploit on Thursday is restored.
- After retrieval of stolen funds, Solana price posted 6% gains overnight.
- The address associated with the exploit holds a 93,750 Ether balance; it is unclear if the hacker returned funds.
Solana price recovered from the bloodbath that followed the largest DeFi hack of 2022. The Wormhole network announced that stolen funds had been restored.
Solana network recovers from bloodbath and DeFi hack
Hours after the Wormhole network announced that $325 million was lost in the largest DeFi hack, the crypto was recovered. Jump Crypto restored the funds. Jump Crypto is the cryptocurrency-focused arm of a quant trading firm.
Jump Crypto announced,
[Jump] believes in a multichain future and that @WormholeCrypto is essential infrastructure. That's why we replaced 120k ETH to make community members whole and support Wormhole now as it continues to develop.
.@JumpCryptoHQ believes in a multichain future and that @WormholeCrypto is essential infrastructure. That’s why we replaced 120k ETH to make community members whole and support Wormhole now as it continues to develop.— Jump Crypto (@JumpCryptoHQ) February 3, 2022
The firm revealed that it replaced 120,000 Ether to support community members on the Wormhole network. The bailout made it clear that hackers failed to refurbish stolen cryptocurrencies.
The Wormhole network had offered a $10 million bounty to hackers in exchange for the $325 million in Ether. The hacker's address still holds the stolen Ether from yesterday's exploit, therefore, it is likely that the agreement was rejected.
News of the largest DeFi hack of 2022 on Solana's Wormhole acted as a factor negatively influencing the altcoin's price. Solana price plummeted nearly 10% overnight following news of the Wormhole exploit.
The altcoin has recovered from its bloodbath. @CryptoGodJohn, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader, evaluated the Solana price trend and noted a retest of range lows before the Ethereum-killer could start its next leg up.
$SOL beautiful retest of range lows— Johnny (@CryptoGodJohn) February 2, 2022
Flip range highs and next leg up starts
Haven’t seen this much strength from Solana in what feels like forever pic.twitter.com/Ckyta8CAH9
FXStreet analysts believe outlook on Solana price is mixed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland price eyes liquidity above $3 as MANA bulls comeback
Decentraland price looks ready for a quick run-up after it flipped a crucial hurdle into a foothold. Investors can expect MANA to continue this rally until it faces another stiff hurdle. Decentraland price set up two swing highs just below the $3 level on January 20 and February 1.
Algorand price to rally 25% as ALGO readies to break consolidation
Algorand price has started coiling up below a stiff resistance barrier after the crash in January. As a result, ALGO has been tightly wound, suggesting a breakout to trigger a quick run-up soon. Algorand price has tagged the $1 local resistance barrier thrice over the past 11 days.
Cardano witnessed strength at $1 support as ADA awaits move to $1.42
Cardano price continues to hold on to the $1 value area as its primary support zone. A massive amount of buying within that value area has occurred over the past ten days, with more accumulation occurring every day. The net result of this buying behavior is an anticipated rally.
XRP consolidation continues, bulls wait for a breakout to $0.80
XRP price continues to consolidate in a relatively tight trading range between $0.58 and $0.62. However, the time spent in this sideways movement creates confusing and difficult trading conditions, especially on a time-based chart like Japanese candlesticks.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.