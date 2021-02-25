Solana Price Forecast: SOL could take a breather and pullback 30% after a 600% bull rally

- Solana price shows signs of bullish exhaustion after a 600% bull rally in less than 35 days.
- The Tom DeMark Sequential has presented a sell signal in the form of a green nine candlestick suggesting that a correction could follow.
- A failure of the demand barrier at $14.82 could extend the pullback to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
Solana price has been on an uptrend since January 22 with only minor corrections. SOL was surprisingly unbothered during the market crash on February 22 and 23, as it dropped by a mere 13%.
Solana price at an inflection point
Solana price saw a 75% upswing since the market crash on February 22. Now, the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator has flashed a sell signal in the form of a green nine candlestick on the 6-hour chart. This technical formation forecasts a one to four candlestick correction.
At the time of writing, the second red candlestick was underway, indicating a follow-through. Interestingly, SOL saw an average correction of 15% the last five times this indicator flashed a sell signal.
Hence, it is safe to assume that this correction could extend anywhere between 15% to 30%. A 15% correction would put SOL at $14.8 or the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. However, if the selling pressure piles up, the correction could drag Solana price to $12.2 or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
SOL/USDT 6-hour chart
Regardless of the bearish indications, investors should note that a bounce from the immediate supply barrier at $14.8 is plausible.
However, a build-up of buyers around this level could result in a volatile upswing of Solana price towards an all-time high at $18.18 or $22.44, which coincides with the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price jumps 20% thanks to yet another endorsement from Elon Musk
As the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, Dogecoin price also plummeted from a high of $0.06 to a low of $0.041. However, thanks to another endorsement from the CEO of ...
Tron Price Forecast: TRX eyes up potential bounce to $0.06 as indicators scream buy
Tron price has defended a critical support level at $0.038 and eyes up a significant rebound towards $0.06. The digital asset lost about 35% of its market capitalization in the past 48 hours after a widespread ...
Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL could slip even lower after key pattern breaks bearish
Zilliqa price had a massive rally towards $0.161 on February 13 and topped out at $0.157 on February 20, forming a potential double top. This pattern was confirmed on February 23 after the bears ...
Chainlink remains bullish despite short-term sell-off as whales hold strong
Chainlink suffered a major drop just like the rest of the market, falling from a high of $34.2 to a low of 20.8 in less than 36 hours. Despite the significant sell-off, whales haven't sold their holdings and remain ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.