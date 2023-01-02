- Solana price shot up by 13% in the last 24 hours after dipping below $10 around New Year's eve.
- Solana price could continue its rise if the active bullish pressure in maintained.
- Solana price would end up in trouble if it loses its critical support of $8.76, as it would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Solana price is charting its own route, painting green, despite the broader market noting no such reaction. However, as the bullishness continues to build up, the cryptocurrency faces a threat of a trend reversal in the short term, which could be avoided if the following happens.
Solana price inches closer to recovery
Solana price noted a sudden increase in itsvalue as the asset traded at $11.16. The 13% rise observed in the last 24 hours came after the altcoin registered an almost 16% dip towards the end of 2022.
Recovering from the same, Solana price shot up from the low of $7.96 to trade at $11.16 at the time of writing. Currently, the cryptocurrency is very close to flipping the 30-day Exponential Moving Average resistance into support.
If Solana price manages to turn the immediate resistance level into a support floor at $11.70, it could be able to initiate a recovery and push the prices higher. A rise from this point could see a hurdle around $12.27. Breaching these would give SOL the momentum necessary to rise toward $12.80 and mark a 30% rally.
In order to do so, the buying pressure must remain strong. While on the 4-hour chart, the cryptocurrency might be near the overbought zone, on the daily timeframe, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is just rising from the oversold zone.
SOL/USD 4-hour chart
If the recovery attempt falls apart and Solana price trickles, it should find enough support levels to bounce off of and slow down the price decline. Support levels at $10.24 and $9.61 would stand as the first lines of defense. However, if the price falls below the critical support of $8.76, the bullish thesis would be invalidated, resulting in Solana falling to the 21-monthly low of $7.77.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
