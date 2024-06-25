Solana has launched two new tools on its platform, Actions and Blinks.

Solana claims shareable links allow users to perform transactions anywhere across the web.

SOL is up more than 9% following the announcement.

Solana (SOL) announced the launch of two new network tools in a social media post on Tuesday. Solana Actions and Blockchain links (Blinks) are designed to integrate blockchain transactions into any platform.

SOL could be set to rally following launch of Solana Actions and Blinks

Solana Foundation, the organization behind the Solana blockchain network, unveiled the launch of two latest tools that aim to transform the crypto user experience. According to the announcement, Solana Actions and Blockchain links (Blinks) are geared toward creating a seamless user experience while integrating blockchain transactions across any platform.

With Solana Actions, users can share links across any website or social media platform and execute on-chain transactions outside Solana's native ecosystem. As a result, users can perform blockchain transactions on any website or social media platform, including scannable QR codes.

Blinks, short for Blockchain links, let users convert their on-chain actions into shareable links accessible through a URL on websites or apps.

Essentially, this allows users to perform blockchain transactions wherever a URL link can be shared. For instance, Phantom announced that users can easily make on-chain payments on social media platforms like X without leaving the app.

These new UX tools may be aimed at expanding the reach of crypto to wider audiences.

Solana’s Head of Engineering, Jon Wong, commented about the launch in an X post:

"How do we introduce a billion people to blockchains? our answer is simple: we must reach users where they already are — on their favorite apps and websites."

The launch of these tools has already significantly impacted SOL's price, with about a 7.6% increase in the past 24 hours. The move could set the stage for a rally in SOL's price as broader integration among blockchain networks has historically driven token prices higher.

A notable example is the continuous integration of the TON ecosystem and the Telegram application. This gave TON access to Telegram's 930 million monthly active users and onboarded millions of users onto its network before the launch of Notcoin. The move impacted TON's price as it has rallied about 200% since the first integration in September 2023.

While there's no guarantee that SOL would see a similar move, many expect the launch of Actions and Links to have a tangible impact on its price.