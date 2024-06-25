- Solana has launched two new tools on its platform, Actions and Blinks.
- Solana claims shareable links allow users to perform transactions anywhere across the web.
- SOL is up more than 9% following the announcement.
Solana (SOL) announced the launch of two new network tools in a social media post on Tuesday. Solana Actions and Blockchain links (Blinks) are designed to integrate blockchain transactions into any platform.
SOL could be set to rally following launch of Solana Actions and Blinks
Solana Foundation, the organization behind the Solana blockchain network, unveiled the launch of two latest tools that aim to transform the crypto user experience. According to the announcement, Solana Actions and Blockchain links (Blinks) are geared toward creating a seamless user experience while integrating blockchain transactions across any platform.
With Solana Actions, users can share links across any website or social media platform and execute on-chain transactions outside Solana's native ecosystem. As a result, users can perform blockchain transactions on any website or social media platform, including scannable QR codes.
Blinks, short for Blockchain links, let users convert their on-chain actions into shareable links accessible through a URL on websites or apps.
Essentially, this allows users to perform blockchain transactions wherever a URL link can be shared. For instance, Phantom announced that users can easily make on-chain payments on social media platforms like X without leaving the app.
These new UX tools may be aimed at expanding the reach of crypto to wider audiences.
Solana’s Head of Engineering, Jon Wong, commented about the launch in an X post:
"How do we introduce a billion people to blockchains? our answer is simple: we must reach users where they already are — on their favorite apps and websites."
The launch of these tools has already significantly impacted SOL's price, with about a 7.6% increase in the past 24 hours. The move could set the stage for a rally in SOL's price as broader integration among blockchain networks has historically driven token prices higher.
A notable example is the continuous integration of the TON ecosystem and the Telegram application. This gave TON access to Telegram's 930 million monthly active users and onboarded millions of users onto its network before the launch of Notcoin. The move impacted TON's price as it has rallied about 200% since the first integration in September 2023.
While there's no guarantee that SOL would see a similar move, many expect the launch of Actions and Links to have a tangible impact on its price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple struggles under $0.48 as XRP holders realize over $30 million in losses in the past ten days
Ripple’s price (XRP) struggles to hold above $0.48 on Tuesday and seems ready to extend its recent decline. According to Santiment data, investors have realized losses on their token holdings in the past ten days.
Bitcoin ticks up after dip driven by ETF outflows, Mt. Gox's plan to repay creditors
Bitcoin spot ETFs record a $174.5 million outflow on Monday, marking seven consecutive days of continuous decline. Mt.Gox announces Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash repayment to creditors in July.
Aave price poised for an 17% rally after rebounding in key support area
Aave price surged 10% following a retest of its critical support area on Monday, now trading 6% higher on Tuesday near $92.00. Recent on-chain data indicates a market capitulation event on June 22, alongside a rise in daily active addresses.
Pepe, Shiba Inu whales capitulate by moving more than $25 million worth of tokens to exchanges
Two whale wallets deposited $25.95 million worth of Shiba Inu and Pepe to Binance, Spotonchain data shows. The whale wallets that made the deposit to the centralized exchange were likely derisking the Ethereum-based meme coins following the recent price correction.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods?
Bitcoin appears poised for a slight decline this week, influenced by factors such as the German Government's deposit of over 1,700 BTC in exchanges, decreasing outflows in US spot ETFs, and on-chain data indicating no signs of BTC DeFi liquidation.