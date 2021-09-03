Solana hits new all-time high of $145, posting 300% gains in a month

- Solana has replaced Dogecoin as the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
- The altcoin is riding a wave of non-fungible token projects like Degenerate Ape Academy.
- Ethereum-killers like Cardano, Solana and Polkadot are rallying and competing for dominance in the decentralized finance ecosystem.
- Solana is now in price discovery mode after hitting a new all-time high at $145.
Solana has crossed $41.6 billion in market capitalization. Analysts expect the altcoin to remain in price discovery with non-fungible token (NFT) projects like Degenerate Apes and Kaiju Cards, driving SOL’s demand higher.
Non-fungible token projects have triggered a prolonged rally in Solana
Solana is popular as an Ethereum alternative, a blockchain network that has proven scalability, relatively low transaction costs, and reduced processing times. In the ongoing price rally triggered by NFT projects launched on the SOL blockchain, the altcoin has replaced the Shiba-Inu-themed “Dogecoin.”
Analysts are now considering the likelihood of Solana flipping Binance Coin in terms of market capitalization. If SOL posted 2x gains, it would flip BNB.
Pseudonymous analyst @SmartContracter tweeted
$sol flipping bnb is a matter of when, not if. https://t.co/ovn0jT1P0K— Bluntz (@SmartContracter) September 3, 2021
Degenerate Ape Academy has emerged as one of the most prominent NFT projects that have contributed to SOL’s price rally. Since the launch of the academy on August 15, the SOL price has increased three-fold. The project tested the SOL network’s scalability on the day of launch when 10,000 Apes sold out within eight minutes.
Solanart, the network’s NFT marketplace, held the sale of Bold Badger Squad and Kaiju Cards, two popular projects, on August 19. This increased the transaction volume on the blockchain and fueled a prolonged price rally with consistent demand for SOL. As of August 30, 2021, over $100 million worth of SOL was traded on Solanart.
Ethereum’s competitors Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Terra (LUNA) rallied alongside Solana. However, SOL posted the highest gains and tackled tests of scalability and security with the consecutive launch of NFTs on its blockchain.
Pseudonymous crypto analyst @DonCryptoDraper considers $200 as the next price target for Solana.
$SOL magic happened after breakout.— Don Crypto (@DonCryptoDraper) September 3, 2021
200 not that crazy anymore.
Anyway, get ready to TP. pic.twitter.com/X2SaEPOFzS
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC struggles with $50,000, but few mainstream investors remain doubtful
Bitcoin price has been in a choppy phase since its first attempt to breach $50,000 on August 23 failed. The subsequent attempts seem to briefly slice through this barrier but fail to sustain above it.
Analysts believe Polygon entered new bull run that pushes MATIC price to $2.56
As transaction fees on Ethereum continue to rise, layer-two scaling solution Polygon(MATIC) has become increasingly relevant. MATIC’s relative social and market activity has increased since Coinbase’s integration announcement.
Chainlink VRF integration to allow NFT airdrops, while LINK price eyes 100% advance
Chainlink price is anticipating a massive 100% upswing as it broke out of a critical resistance level. The adoption of oracle’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF) and price feeds soars higher. A breakdown of the $23.89 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.