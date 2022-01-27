The slight recovery in the crypto markets this week all but retracted as major cryptocurrencies dipped up to 7% in the past 24 hours amid a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) outlook to cut back on inflation.
In a Wednesday meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the agency was ready to raise interest rates in March and could even hike rates “at every meeting” to tackle concerns of inflation after a record asset-buying program. Seven more meetings are scheduled for this year.
Asian markets were spooked on Thursday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, which tracks the sixty largest companies, was down 2%, while Korea’s KOSPI ended the day with a 3% decline. In Europe, Germany’s DAX, which tracks blue-chip companies, started the day with a nearly 1% drop. Futures of U.S. stock markets fell marginally in pre-market trading.
The decline in equities also passed on to the crypto markets, which functions as a risk asset class in investor portfolios. Bitcoin and ether, the world’s two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, fell 4% in the past 24 hours to support levels. Bitcoin fell under $37,000 to hit support at $35,500 before gaining over $1,000 at the time of writing.
“Bitcoin showed positive dynamics all day against the backdrop of growing stock indices,” analysts at FxPro told CoinDesk in an email. “Up until the Fed meeting, the first cryptocurrency was gaining over 6%, hitting 5-day highs above $38,800. However, BTC began to fall almost immediately after the announcement of the results of the Fed's two-day meeting”
“The regulator announced a curtailment of bond purchases in early March, as well as an imminent rate hike, followed by a reduction in the Fed's balance sheet,” analysts added.
Major cryptocurrencies like Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) fell as much as 8% during Asian morning hours, while tokens of emerging blockchains, such as Cosmos’ ATOM and Near’s NEAR token fell 13%.
Layer 1, or base, bets by crypto investors fuelled price rises in ATOM, NEAR, and Fantom’s FTM tokens in the past months, which was buoyed by investors’ search for yields and upside outside of the Ethereum ecosystem. But such tokens have been among the worst performers in the recent crypto sell-off, falling sharply in the past month alone.
In the past week, SOL was down 34%, while NEAR investors nursed losses of 33%. Terra’s LUNA, Polkadot’s DOT, and Cardano’s ADA tokens saw similar decline in the same period, data from analytics tool CoinGecko shows. Bitcoin, in contrast, fell 13%.
A saving grace among top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were the two tokens of Theta Network’, THETA and TFUEL. The tokens power services on the blockchain-based video sharing platform and were up 13% and 22% respectively in the past 24 hours. The move came ahead of an airdrop to THETA holders scheduled for Feb.1, which may have fuelled interest among investors and traders.
Crypto markets staged a slight recovery at press time, with some investors continuing to downplay the effects of Fed policy on the broader market.
There are "lots of reasons to believe that the secular macro rate of interest is still low. Interest rates are low because of incremental technology growth,” Haseeb Qureshi, founder of crypto investment fund Dragonfly Capital, said in a telephone interview.
“Crypto is one of the few things that people realize has broad growth potential,” Qureshi added.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Whale accumulation of $88 million in Shiba Inu could not prevent further price decline
Shiba Inu developers revealed the memecoin’s plans for entering the metaverse with “Shibverse.” The Dogecoin-killer’s price continued to drop despite accumulation by whales and news of its entry in the metaverse.
Crypto markets shakeout as Federal Reserve leaves US interest rates on hold
The Federal Reserve's latest announcement has promoted fear among investors. Bitcoin and Ethereum wiped recent gains as the overall cryptocurrency market suffered a bloodbath.
Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry
Following the options expiry on January 21, the cryptocurrency market prices plunged. The options expiry, involving the open interest of roughly $600 million seemed to have weighed on the market, sparking volatility among most digital assets.
Binance Coin price needs to reclaim $414 to avoid further losses
Binance Coin price slipped below a significant line of defense on January 21 and is now at risk of declining further. BNB must climb toward $414 and reclaim the level as support in order to avoid further losses.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.