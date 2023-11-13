- Solana price is down by 14.65% since the intra-day high of $63.98.
- Solana has found its audience in the institutional investors who have poured over $1 billion into the crypto market in just a few months.
- The rally has also resulted in the Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL) rallying by nearly 378% since the beginning of October.
Solana price has been one of the biggest attention grabber over the past couple of days owing to its unexpected 25% rally in a single day right before the weekend. While a specific reason cannot be deduced for the rise, the potential lies in the fact that SOL is now becoming one of the most preferred institutional assets.
Solana sees institutional interest
Solana is already one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in terms of gains, and the institutions seem to be observing this keenly, too. Consequently, cryptocurrency has become the most in-demand asset when it comes to institutional investors, surpassing even Ethereum.
The CoinShares weekly institutional investors’ report highlights that for the week ending November 10, SOL observed inflows worth $12.4 million, which added to the monthly inflows of $23.1 million, bringing the year-to-date inflows to $121 million.
Ethereum and others, on the other hand, are far below SOL when it comes to year-to-date flows, although Ethereum is making slight progress this past month, as noted by the $62 million inflows since November began.
Solana institutional investment
This will prove to be highly helpful for SOL in noting a boost in its value but also push the price and value of the Grayscale Solana Trust, also known as GSOL. The Grayscale investment product, following the rally in Solana price, has exploded, with the investment vehicle trading at a premium of 378% since the beginning of October.
GSOL 3-day chart
While investment product value is not considered to be an accurate measure of demand, it does highlight the rate of improvement.
Solana price reverses after rally
Solana price trading at $52.41 has noted a near 7% decline on the 3-day chart, with SOL noting an 18.02% decline from the intra-day trading highs of the token. The most likely outcome right now for the altcoin is slow declines followed by a reversal in the cryptocurrency’s price.
SOL could see a gradual decline over the next couple of days, bringing the altcoin to test the support line at $46.42. While the drawdown may not be significant, losing this support would prove to be harmful as it would extend the 24-hour losses towards the $40 level.
Although no clear signals of a price reversal are visible, the consistent rally has overheated the market, which would need some cooldown. This might result in further decline.
SOL/USD 3-day chart
However, if Solana price bounces off the $46.42 support line and climbs back to breach the $59.03 resistance level, it would invalidate the bearish thesis and send SOL towards tagging the new highs beyond $60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US CPI annual inflation comes in at 3.2%, below expectations; Bitcoin price cements $36,500 as support
The CPI of the United States grew by 3.2% year on year in October, slowing down from the 3.7% rate in September. A decline in inflation is a positive sign for the crypto market as risk-on assets would not be left out of the investors’ basket of investment.
MATIC price gains might be sustainable as token leaves exchanges in large volumes
MATIC worth $705,000 was withdrawn from Binance by Justin Sun early on Tuesday. A whale wallet address has pulled a total of 3 million MATIC tokens off centralized exchanges since October 4.
SEC v. Ripple lawsuit still drags on, Judge Torres sets schedule for 2024
XRP price tumbles as deadlines for the formal pretrial information exchange are set by Judge Torres. Attorney Fred Rispoli says Judge Torres’ ruling on XRP is ironclad till mid-2026.
Bitcoin price is on track to hit $50,000 target, says prominent crypto analyst
Bitcoin spot ETF applications could be approved by the US SEC by November 17, fueling a BTC price rally. A leading crypto analyst has set a $50,000 target for Bitcoin price, predicting an acceleration phase in BTC.
Bitcoin crashes ahead of ETF approval window, but bull run is not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of slowing down after Thursday’s sudden sell-off that wiped out more than a billion dollars in open interest and hundreds of millions in liquidations. While this caused many altcoins to suddenly crash double digits others continue to face immense selling pressure. Despite the recent debacle, investors remain optimistic and expect the 2023 rally to continue.