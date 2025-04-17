- Slovenia proposes a 25% tax on personal crypto profits, set to begin January 1, 2026, pending public feedback and parliamentary approval.
- Crypto-to-crypto transactions, NFTs, and security tokens are exempt under the draft legislation aligned with EU and OECD standards.
- Assets held before 2026 will be “reset” at fair market value to simplify taxation and prevent retroactive liabilities.
Slovenia plans a 25% tax on personal crypto profits from 2026, aligning crypto laws with global investment standards.
Slovenia seeks crypto tax parity with traditional investments
Slovenia has become the latest European Union (EU) member state to crack down on untaxed crypto gains, unveiling a proposal to impose a 25% tax on personal profits from digital asset disposals starting in 2026.
As reported by TheSloveniaTimes, the draft legislation, introduced by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, aims to bring the treatment of crypto assets in line with other investment instruments such as stocks, bonds and mutual funds.
Currently, Slovenian law taxes crypto income earned by businesses, but individual investors enjoy a legal gray zone that allows them to pocket substantial profits tax-free. The proposed changes seek to end this disparity and establish a more balanced framework for capital gains across asset classes.
“The country does not currently have any tax on individual crypto holdings, but under a proposal unveiled on 17 April, a 25% tax would be applied to any profits generated when holders convert crypto to fiat currency or exchange crypto for goods and services, but not when they buy another crypto asset with the proceeds” - SloveniaTimes
Slovenia Finance Ministry hints at excluding crypto exchanges, CBDCs, and NFTs from tax net
According to the Finance Ministry, the new rules would apply to profits derived from converting cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies like the euro or using them to purchase goods and services.
However, crypto-to-crypto exchanges—such as swapping Bitcoin for Ethereum—will remain untaxed under the new guidelines, recognizing the technical complexity and impracticality of taxing such transactions.
To further harmonize with international regulatory standards, the draft law draws heavily from definitions established under the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation and the OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).
Notably, the Slovenian crypto regulatory proposal excludes security tokens, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), electronic money tokens, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the taxable asset pool.
Proposed law could generate up to €25M annually for Slovenian treasury
The government estimates this tax reform could add between €2.5 million and €25 million annually to the national budget, depending on crypto market activity and compliance levels. To ensure enforceability and transparency, the law mandates taxpayers file annual crypto tax returns by March 31, beginning in 2027 for the 2026 tax year. Individuals must maintain detailed transaction records, while merchants accepting over €500 in crypto payments will be obligated to report those transactions.
One critical feature designed to ease the transition is the “reset provision,” which values all crypto holdings as of January 1, 2026, at their fair market price. This effectively wipes the slate clean for historical gains and reduces disputes over acquisition cost basis for long-held assets.
The move has sparked debate among Slovenia’s growing crypto community, but authorities stress that this is part of a broader effort to adapt the nation’s fiscal architecture to the realities of a digital economy. The Ministry of Finance is currently accepting public comments until May 5, with parliamentary debate expected in the second half of the year.
If passed, Slovenia would join a growing list of jurisdictions—including Germany, France, and the Netherlands—that are refining crypto taxation policies in alignment with evolving global standards. For retail investors, the 25% levy represents a new era of accountability and transparency, signaling the end of the crypto tax holiday in one of Europe’s more lenient jurisdictions.
