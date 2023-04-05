Shiba Inu price to tank 15% with external headwinds battering its price action

- Shiba Inu price is at war against Dogecoin as Elon Musk opts for DOGE logo.
- SHIB may tank sharply as from technical angel bulls have received firm rejection.
- Expect an exodus of traders changing from SHIB to DOGE with SHIB set to slip below $0.00001000.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is gearing up for a sell-off following Elon Musk’s decision to replace the famous Twitter logo with the Dogecoin emblem. The blue bird logo is no more, and those who now surf the Twitter website will see the Dogecoin sign everywhere. As if that is not enough for SHIB's battered price action, bulls underwent a firm rejection when trying to break above a key technical moving average with more pain to come.
Shiba Inu price to receive a big blow of this PR stunt
Shiba Inu price will see hesitant traders fleeing its price action initially with Dogecoin getting even more attention from the broader public now. At the beginning of the week, Musk replaced the blue bird from Twitter with the Dogecoin icon, which subsequently blew up the internet. Whether it will cause a big inflow for Dogecoin remains to be seen, but it is a negative element for SHIB that could see volumes decreasing on the back of this event.
SHIB received a firm rejection against the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Tuesday and has been trying to get back there ever since. As lower highs are starting to shape, a breakdown could be imminent. Expect first for the 200-day SMA at $0.00001050 to still offer support, as possibly rather $0.00000966 will need to do the trick with a test of the March low for a 15% devaluation.
SHIB/USD 4H-chart
Musk probably does not know the level of backlash that could come from his bold move. He is setting himself up for another round of legal actions, class action suits and crackdowns from several regulatory bodies as the Twitter logo has been unlawfully changed and could even endanger Twitter as a company. This could be a big blow to his platform, but more litigation would also mean Shiba Inu price could pump higher. A rally toward $0.00001230 near the monthly R1 resistance level would be a good bet.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
Cardano could become a top gaming chain thanks to this new integration, details
Cardano gaming has gone cross-chain thanks to integration with a new layer-2 network. The partnership will enable ADA holders to play on-chain games without bridging tokens to other networks. This is the latest in a series of network improvements and features on the Cardano blockchain.
Coinbase former employee reaches ‘in principle agreement’ with SEC to resolve insider trading case
Coinbase former product manager Ishan Wahi and his brother Nikhil Wahi have expressed readiness to settle the insider trading case with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC stagnates as alt season bodes well for ETH and XRP
Bitcoin price (BTC) has been trading sideways for weeks, consolidating within a tight zone as bullish and bearish efforts collide. As a result, the flagship crypto has been unable to cross above a key resistance level.
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.