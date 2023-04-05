Shiba Inu price to tank 15% with external headwinds battering its price action

Share:

Shiba Inu price is at war against Dogecoin as Elon Musk opts for DOGE logo.

SHIB may tank sharply as from technical angel bulls have received firm rejection.

Expect an exodus of traders changing from SHIB to DOGE with SHIB set to slip below $0.00001000.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is gearing up for a sell-off following Elon Musk’s decision to replace the famous Twitter logo with the Dogecoin emblem. The blue bird logo is no more, and those who now surf the Twitter website will see the Dogecoin sign everywhere. As if that is not enough for SHIB's battered price action, bulls underwent a firm rejection when trying to break above a key technical moving average with more pain to come.

Shiba Inu price to receive a big blow of this PR stunt

Shiba Inu price will see hesitant traders fleeing its price action initially with Dogecoin getting even more attention from the broader public now. At the beginning of the week, Musk replaced the blue bird from Twitter with the Dogecoin icon, which subsequently blew up the internet. Whether it will cause a big inflow for Dogecoin remains to be seen, but it is a negative element for SHIB that could see volumes decreasing on the back of this event.

SHIB received a firm rejection against the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Tuesday and has been trying to get back there ever since. As lower highs are starting to shape, a breakdown could be imminent. Expect first for the 200-day SMA at $0.00001050 to still offer support, as possibly rather $0.00000966 will need to do the trick with a test of the March low for a 15% devaluation.

SHIB/USD 4H-chart

Musk probably does not know the level of backlash that could come from his bold move. He is setting himself up for another round of legal actions, class action suits and crackdowns from several regulatory bodies as the Twitter logo has been unlawfully changed and could even endanger Twitter as a company. This could be a big blow to his platform, but more litigation would also mean Shiba Inu price could pump higher. A rally toward $0.00001230 near the monthly R1 resistance level would be a good bet.