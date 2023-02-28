- Shiba Inu price inches closer to the critical support level at $0.00001182.
- Losing the critical support will result in SHIB plunging to $0.00000968.
- If the meme coin reclaims $0.00001395 as support, it would have an opportunity to breach $0.00001695 and invalidate the bearish thesis.
Shiba Inu price surprisingly failed to take the bullish path higher, defying expectations of a rally. There is now a possibility of trend reversal which could lead to corrections down the line, making it a good opportunity for traders to short the asset.
Shiba Inu price could decline
Shiba Inu price responded to bearish divergence with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator by breaking below critical support at $0.00001182 on February 24. The breakdown has resulted in SHIB trading at $0.00001242 at the time of writing.
The Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) is highlighting an active downtrend by tracing its dots above rather than below the price. To add to that, the RSI is also slipping below the neutral line at 50.0 into the bearish zone.
If the indicator lingers in this zone for too long, the corrections could lead to SHIB possibly slipping below the $0.00001182 critical support.
In such a case, traders looking to short the altcoin should expect a crash of 21% A decline to $0.00000968 would bring Shiba Inu price to a month-and-a-half low.
SHIB/USD 1-day chart
If the cryptocurrency manages to bounce off the critical support, however, and breach the immediate resistance at $0.00001395, things might turn around.
Flipping this level into support would give SHIB the boost it needs to rally to $0.00001695, which marks a critical resistance level. A daily candlestick close above this level would invalidate the bearish thesis and mark a six-month price high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
