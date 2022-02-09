Shiba Inu price faces a make-or-break point after 75% rally

- Shiba Inu price faces a stiff supply zone, extending from $0.0000293 to $0.0000326, halting the uptrend.
- If SHIB shatters this barrier, a 25% uptrend could emerge but failure could lead to a 24% retracement.
- A run-up could see the meme coin collect liquidity above $0.0000392.
Shiba Inu price has seen impressive gains over the past week that face the threat of getting undone. The run-up is currently facing a massive hurdle that could make or break the meme coin.
Shiba Inu price faces a decisive moment
Shiba Inu price rose a whopping 75% over the past week as it broke out of a nearly two-week consolidation range. This uptrend was a ripple effect of the bullish momentum emanating from Bitcoin.
As impressive as this run-up was, Shiba Inu price is currently facing a supply zone, extending from $0.0000293 to $0.0000326. Investors can expect SHIB to consolidate around this area and probably retest the weekly support level at $0.0000283. If Shiba Inu price manages to stay above this level, there is a good chance the rally will continue.
SHIB/USDT 1-day chart
Supporting the possibility of an extension of the rally for Shiba Inu price is the recent uptick in daily active addresses from 5,841 to 10,770 over the past four days. This 84% hike in addresses indicates that investors are interested in SHIB at the current price levels.
SHIB DAA
Adding a tailwind to the potential bullish outlook is the recent growth in the number of large transactions worth $100,000 or more. Such transfers serve as a proxy for institutional investment interest and have increased by 56% from 488 to 761 over the last month, suggesting a bullish outlook.
SHIB large transactions
On the other hand, if SHIB slices through $0.0000283, it will trigger a steep descent to stable support levels at $0.0000233. A breakdown of this barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis and suggest a retest of the demand zone, extending from $0.0000158 to $0.0000193. Here, buyers will have another chance at a bull rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price faces a make-or-break point after 75% rally
Shiba Inu price has seen impressive gains over the past week that face the threat of getting undone. The run-up is currently facing a massive hurdle that could make or break the meme coin. Shiba Inu price rose a whopping 75% over the past week.
AVAX price at risk of a 13% retracement following recent uptrend
AVAX price is at risk of a correction following an 80% rise toward $95 from the January low at $53. Although the Avalanche bulls have benefitted from the recent uptrend, the token could now fall toward the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern at $73, before its next leg up.
Solana price can tag $135 if SOL bulls find support
Solana price saw a slow reversal of the overall downtrend after retesting a crucial support level. Nonetheless, the uptrend was impressive but was stopped due to a stiff resistance barrier, leading to a pullback. SOL bulls seem to have made a comeback.
US Department of Justice seized $3.6 billion in Bitcoin stolen from 2016 Bitfinex hack
The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) recently revealed that it had managed to recover over three billion dollars worth of Bitcoin stolen during the 2016 Bitfinex hack. Law enforcement also arrested a couple in New York for an alleged conspiracy to launder the stolen assets.
Bitcoin: BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap. Investors need to be cautious of a reversal that sends the big crypto in a tailspin.