A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is it a good time to buy Terra’s LUNA before the upcoming hard fork?
Terraform Labs’ move to revive native token LUNA without stablecoin UST is similar to Ethereum’s hard fork of 2016. The algorithmic stablecoin UST will cease to exist once the revival plan is implemented since Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon believes LUNA is more than TerraUSD.
Here is the path Solana price will take to surge to $80
Solana price has found a stable support level which is currently providing a foundation of support for bulls to make a comeback. Since Bitcoin price looks optimistic, there is a good chance that SOL will also rally in the next few days.
Can Ethereum price hold as Vitalik Buterin sells 30,000 ETH?
Vitalik Buterin pulled 30,000 ETH from his public wallet today, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors. Proponents have considered the likelihood of the sale of 30,000 ETH moved by Buterin and expect a negative impact on the Ether price.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos to have a bullish week ahead
Bitcoin price has been coiling up around the base of a range for quite some time. Monday’s range formation, however, indicates that an up move is likely in the coming days. Investors can expect Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.