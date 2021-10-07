The NFT market skyrocketed throughout the past year. NFT-platform Sorare raised $680 million for its fantasy sports NFT game. Christie's auction house made $12M in CryptoPunks sales. NBA-platform TopShot has done nearly $500 million in sales just 6 months after its launch. These are just a few examples of headlines we are now seeing on a regular basis.

NFT-market has indeed proved itself to be a truly lucrative piece for the entertainment companies. As more brands integrate NFT into their businesses, there will be an increasing demand for the convenient and easy-to-use platform to help them do just that.

Sensorium, the company behind the most-anticipated metaverse built in collaboration with Jay Z’s Roc Nation and artists like David Guetta, recognized this need. It responded with the creation of Wakatta – the NFT-focused blockchain platform suited specifically for the necessities of the entertainment companies: high operation speed, low transaction fees, one-click integration and most importantly brand-new types of NFTs.

Wakatta pioneered the so-called upgradable NFTs: the non-fungible tokens that mutate over time. It allows creators – whether it’s musicians, artists, fashion designers or filmmakers – to collaborate and legitimately edit or transform works of other artists. Such a feature significantly facilitates the process of collaboration in digital spaces, equipping brands with new ways to leverage NFTs and boost their revenues, explains Wakatta Project Lead Alex Blagirev.

"Wakatta is the contribution to the ever-evolving entertainment industry. We want to help businesses and artists realize their full potential and meet their growth goals faster. And to make it possible, we are providing them with powerful, brand new NFT types on top of a first-class network,” – adds Blagirev.

Additionally, Wakatta unveiled non-hashed and time-limited NFTs. Non-hashed NFTs make it easy for issuers to save text details right on the smart contract without the need to write a single line of code. Time-limited NFTs, as the name suggests, disappear after a certain time. This can be a real gift for games and metaverses developers, where in-game assets are tied to specific timeframes. In fact, time-limited NFTs make a valuable tool to boost users’ engagement not just in digital spaces, but also offline. With time-limited NFTs you can tokenize tickets and enhance them with advanced access and expiry settings, allow attendees to exchange them in the secondary market freely, or keep them as rare collectibles.

A high-end entertainment metaverse Sensorium Galaxy will be Wakatta's first major integration. The platform aims to ensure convenience and scalability for metaverse users as they pay for in-platform transactions with Sensorium’s native SENSO token, mint virtual beings as NFTs and monetize their AI-creations through a transparent marketplace.

Possibilities unlocked by upgradable NFT as well as other types of non-fungible tokens unveiled by Wakatta make it almost certain that other companies and artists will follow the example of Sensorium Galaxy. As more brands turn to NFTs, we are likely to witness these token’s creative applications across the whole spectrum of entertainment, ranging from gaming to fashion.