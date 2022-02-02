Last December, the SEC delayed a decision on the spot bitcoin applications of Bitwise and Grayscale, a unit of Digital Currency Group, which is the parent company of CoinDesk.

Over the past two months, the agency has rejected applications from WisdomTree, Krypton, SkyBridge and Fidelity. It is weighing a number of other applications from investment firms.

The agency also flagged its concerns about the Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust's liquidity and transparency and requested more color on the “suitability” of bitcoin as the underlying asset for the fund.

The SEC has asked Bitwise to clarify how the investment firm will prevent share manipulation, fraud and other potential issues in its proposed spot bitcoin ETF, according to a notice to the company on Tuesday.

