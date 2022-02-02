The SEC’s concerns include possible share manipulation and liquidity.
The SEC has asked Bitwise to clarify how the investment firm will prevent share manipulation, fraud and other potential issues in its proposed spot bitcoin ETF, according to a notice to the company on Tuesday.
-
The agency also flagged its concerns about the Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust's liquidity and transparency and requested more color on the “suitability” of bitcoin as the underlying asset for the fund.
-
The SEC’s request veered from its serial denials to date of other proposed spot Bitcoin ETPs.
-
Over the past two months, the agency has rejected applications from WisdomTree, Krypton, SkyBridge and Fidelity. It is weighing a number of other applications from investment firms.
-
Last December, the SEC delayed a decision on the spot bitcoin applications of Bitwise and Grayscale, a unit of Digital Currency Group, which is the parent company of CoinDesk.
-
Bitwise will have 21 days to respond to the SEC’s concerns.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana price could break resistance and hit $144
Solana price has shown some evidence of a strong recovery, holding the $90 value area as a primary support zone and then returning to the $100 level. Bulls have extended their run and targeted the $110 level.
Shiba Inu price consolidates before SHIBA enters a new bull market
Shiba Inu price may soon see an end to the consolidation and lower swing lows it has experienced since October 2021. Last week’s candlestick was a bullish hammer, giving many traders the signal needed to convert to the long side of the market.
Axie Infinity hits key milestone post governance token launch with nearly 100,000 Axies sold
Axie Infinity hit a key milestone with the release of 97,556 Axies. Analysts have a bullish outlook and believe that Axie Infinity could continue its uptrend. Axie Infinity recently hit an important milestone with the release of nearly 100,000 Axies.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Cryptos eyes new uptrend in February
Bitcoin price printed a solid bullish reversal candlestick on its weekly chart. Bitcoin price created a bullish hammer pattern on its weekly chart, giving bulls hope that the past eleven-week downtrend is at its end. Ethereum price rallied more than 18% off its lows last week, shocking short-sellers and initiating a powerful short squeeze.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.