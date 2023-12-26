- Sandbox price rallied by more than 21% in three days to bring the altcoin to $0.65.
- The altcoin is witnessing no major resistance until $1.34 when 455 million SAND tokens will break even.
- The 105% rally is possible if investors refrain from selling, which is questionable since over 78 million SAND moved into exchange wallets in 24 hours.
Sandbox price is looking at a huge potential to mark considerable gains provided it can gain some support from its investors. If SAND holders prevent booking meager profits now, they might be able to churn 105% gains in the coming weeks.
Sandbox price to shoot high
Sandbox price is trading at $0.65 at the time of writing after rising by more than 21% in the past 24 hours. The increase witnessed by the altcoin helped it breach through the psychological resistance of $0.60. If this line is flipped into a support floor, cryptocurrency will witness a significant increase going forward.
The reason behind this is that the next major cluster of tokens that would break even is placed within the range of $0.90 and $1.34. However, before Sandbox price can reach this price point, it would need to flip $0.70 into a support line, providing it a boost towards $0.80.
However, looking at the Relative Strength Index (RSI), it seems like this might be difficult, given that SAND is overbought at the moment. If the market cools down, it could witness slight corrections as well.
SAND/USD 3-day chart
This makes Sandbox price vulnerable to a dip to $0.58 losing, which would invalidate the bullish thesis and push SAND to $0.53.
Investors control the future
Sandbox price rally depends on what the investors decide to do, as presently, the altcoin is facing no resistance until the aforementioned range of $0.90 and $1.34. The reason behind this is that investors bought 455.5 million SAND tokens at an average price of $1.10, worth over $501 million.
Thus, the best bet of any selling is when Sandbox price manages to climb back up by 105% to tag $1.34 or rise by at least 70% to touch $1.10. That is when the rally could face some pushback and halt as investors could sell.
Sandbox GIOM
But this would be stopped if short-term rises incite SAND holders to dump their holdings. A hint of this behavior can be witnessed in the tokens moved in the past 24 hours. About 78 million SAND valued at $48.4 million at current price entered the exchange wallets, bringing the total exchange balance to 465 million SAND.
Sandbox exchange balance
This exhibits some bearishness among investors and a tendency to likely sell their tokens after the altcoin witnessed a 21% rally in the past three days. If this behavior continues, Sandbox price might find difficulty in even breaching $0.70.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin and Ethereum options market shows mixed signals, whales add to bearish positions
Bitcoin price hovered at a high of $44,000, and Ethereum sustained above $2,300 early on Friday. Options data shows whales are adding to their bearish positions at a time when market sentiment is bullish.
Three altcoins poised for bullish break: Fantom, MATIC and DENT
Fantom is in a crucial demand zone, with no major resistance in its path towards $0.79. MATIC price could rally to $0.91 as there is no major resistance once Polygon’s native token tackles the $0.86 level.
Bitcoin price could climb towards $48,000 target with upcoming US SEC approval on BTC Spot ETF
Bitcoin price sustained above $44,200 on Friday. The largest asset by market capitalization held on to its gains from the week as the market ushers in the report of likely Spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC.
Cardano on-chain metrics signal ADA holders should tread with caution
Cardano on-chain metrics signal the likelihood of a correction in ADA price as the altcoin’s holders engage in profit-taking. The Ethereum-killer altcoin rallied nearly 74% in the past month, sustaining above $0.61 on Friday, but this rally shows some signs of exhaustion.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.