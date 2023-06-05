SAND with ticker SANDUSD made an impulsive recovery into first leg (A) at the beginning of 2023, which indicates for a bigger (A)-(B)-(C) recovery. So, after recent complex W-X-Y corrective decline for wave (B), we should be aware now of further rally into wave (C), at least towards 1.0 - 1.5 area. SANDUSD is actually already showing some strength after potentially completed complex W-X-Y correction in (B). Currently we can see it already trying to break the trendline, which is first bullish evidence, but to confirm wave (C) in progress, we have to see broken 0.73 bullish confirmation level.
