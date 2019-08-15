Samsung has added Bitcoin (BTC) support to their blockchain compatible phones

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has completed integrating Bitcoin on its blockchain phones.

Bitcoin can now be stored and transactions can also be made in the number one cryptocurrency by market cap,

.

Samsung completed the integration of Bitcoin (BTC) functionality on its blockchain-enabled smartphones.

It comes after the launch of its flagship Galaxy S10 range back in March, which included a “Blockchain Keystore” that offers storage of cryptocurrency and tranactions for Ether (ETH) and related ERC-20 tokens, but had at the time excluded Bitcoin (BTC).

The tech giant has also now included Bitcoin features, which provide a developer kit (SDK) for several S10 models (S10e, S10, S10+ and S10 5G), as well as the Note10 and Note10+ devices.

zhe SDK allows Android devices to link blockchain addresses to the Blockchain Keystore, sign cryptocurrency transactions and check the Keystore status.