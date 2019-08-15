Samsung has added Bitcoin (BTC) support to their blockchain compatible phones

- The South Korean tech giant Samsung has completed integrating Bitcoin on its blockchain phones.
- Bitcoin can now be stored and transactions can also be made in the number one cryptocurrency by market cap,
.
Samsung completed the integration of Bitcoin (BTC) functionality on its blockchain-enabled smartphones.
It comes after the launch of its flagship Galaxy S10 range back in March, which included a “Blockchain Keystore” that offers storage of cryptocurrency and tranactions for Ether (ETH) and related ERC-20 tokens, but had at the time excluded Bitcoin (BTC).
The tech giant has also now included Bitcoin features, which provide a developer kit (SDK) for several S10 models (S10e, S10, S10+ and S10 5G), as well as the Note10 and Note10+ devices.
zhe SDK allows Android devices to link blockchain addresses to the Blockchain Keystore, sign cryptocurrency transactions and check the Keystore status.
