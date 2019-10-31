- Binance announced support for Ruble deposits and withdrawals.
- The trading platform discusses potential partnerships with local banks.
The Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange Binance added Russian Ruble (RUB) to the list of fiat currencies that can be used to buy digital assets such as BTC, ETH, and XRP.
The announcement is made after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka "CZ") met with Russian users of the cryptocurrency platform at Binance meetup in Moscow that took place earlier this month.
According to Changpeng Zhao, the company plans to open a new office in Moscow to capitalize on the talented human resources of the country.
"There is a very strong programmer talent [here]. On this trip, it is very clear to me that we should look into the developers’ office, not the commercial office, not just yet," he said in the reecent interview with Coindesk.
Cryptocurrency has no legal status in Russia, which means that the company may face regulatory issues on its Russian expansion quest. The country is still waiting for the Digital Assets Law to be adopted by Duma (The lower chamber fo the Russian parliament).
"We’re basically doing what other exchanges are doing here, in Russia. We are discussing with banks, but it’s not official yet. The banks are at a very early stage. Payment services will probably come up first," Changpeng Zhao explained.
Meanwhile, Binance enabled RUB deposits and withdrawals via payment solution provided by Gibraltar-based ADV Project. The platform users can fund their Binance Cash Wallets with the Russian currency to buy Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and XRP.
Notably, users can deposit Rubles via credit cards provided that they are issued by a Russian bank. The transaction fee amounts to 3% for deposits and 2.5% for withdrawals.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Strong stack of support keeps BTC/USD above the $9,000 level
BTC/USD is on course for charting four consecutive bearish days. So far this Thursday, BTC/USD has fallen from $9,162.45 to $9,093. The hourly BTC/USD chart shows that ...
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD breaks below $180.00, more sell-off ahead?
ETH/USD broke below $180.00 after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above $185.00 handle during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $179.50, down 2.5% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
Ethereum Classic Price analysis: Reaction to a double-top still in play
Ethereum Classic is defiantly bullish on the day when cryptos are struggling with rising selling pressure. ETC is up a subtle 1.16% on Thursday. After opening the session at $4.81, the bulls pushed it to highs around $4.9 before the market forced adjusted the price to the current $4.86.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD bulls surrender $0.30 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP recovered from the recent low of $0.2900 to trade at $0.2940 by press time. Thee third digital coin with the current market value of $12.7 has lost about 2.2% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.