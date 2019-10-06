Russian Parliament are mulling fines on cryptocurrency mining by end of June

Russian lawmakers are looking to impose a fine for any mining of cryptocurrencies by the end of June.

It was noted that that mining, organizing issuance, circulation, creating exchange points for these tools will be prohibited.

The State Duma, Russia’s parliament, is at present considering introducing an administrative responsibility for the mining of cryptocurrencies, according to local news outlet TASS.

In a recent interview via the noted news outlet, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, Anatoly Aksakov, he commented on the intentions of Russian lawmakers, stating: