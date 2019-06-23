Russia considering allowing trading of cryptocurrencies
- Russian Ministry of Finance is currently discussing the idea of allowing cryptocurrency trading.
- A law is being drafted and weighed up by officials according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev.
Russia may be set to allow the exchanging of cryptocurrencies, as being discussed by the Russian Ministry of Finance. The possibility in allowing the buying and selling of Bitcoin in addition to other cryptocurrencies is being weighed.
Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev detailed that the legislators as well as the finance ministry are in preparations of drafting a law on the circulation of digital currency in the country.
It could facilitate such trading of digital assets however, the final conclusion on this matter has not yet been reached, according to Alexei Moiseyev.
