Russia and Kazakhstan ready to cooperate with cryptocurrency industry, says Lennix Lai from OKEx

This year there are a lot of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related discussions taking place at the World Economic Forum. Unlike the previous years, the participants note a significantly higher interest towards the industry, blockchain-based solutions and the idea of decentralized digital money. May high profile figures including founder of ConsenSys and co-founder of Ethereum Joe Lubin and Joanne Po, CEO at SEBA Bank, are set to share their views.
Lennix Lai, Financial Markets Director at OKEx made an exclusive commentary for the FXStreet:
"This year, Davos is holding a lot more crypto-related events than I expected - which is exciting and surprising to us. I have participated in a panel discussion held by Russia House, where the officials of both the Russian and Kazakhstan governments endorsed asset-back crypto tokens and mining. They also expressed their willingness to work with industry players to further enhance a decentralized ecosystem. As a leading crypto exchange, we are looking forward to engaging and partnering with governments in shaping a robust and trustworthy environment for crypto users."
Many governments and regulators have softened their stance towards cryptocurrency assets. They moved through stages of ignore and restrictions to a more measured approach. They are looking into benefits of the technologies behind the cryptocurrencies and explore the ways they can be used. Russia and Kazakhstan may bbe ready to join the ranks of crypto-friendly countries to foster innovation and move on to digital economy.
Thus, the Bank for International Settlements with a vast group of global central banks, including, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada among others, set up a task force to explore potential use cases for central bank issued digital currencies (CBDC) and share their experience in dealing with this type of asset in their respective jurisdictions
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is not money even if it costs nearly $9,000 - Ray Dalio
Bitcoin (BTC) has settled below $8,700 after a short-lived move to $8,791 during early Asian hours. The first digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls desperate to push the price above $60.00
Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.6 billion, hit the intraday high at $59.14 and retreated below $58.00 by the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $57.95.
Ethereum is the most correlated crypto asset, research shows
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $18.4 billion, has lost nearly 1% since the beginning of Wednesday and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Why ETC/USD January upsurge unstoppable?
Ethereum Classic surge is still on despite the bearish wave across the cryptocurrency landscape. The digital asset has corrected 4.47% higher on the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...