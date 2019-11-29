Roger Ver predicts Bitcoin Cash 1000x surge riding on worldwide adoption

Bitcoin Cash evangelist Roger Ver predicts massive gains due to increasing adoption around the world.

Bitcoin Cash breaks above $220 resistance, although a reversal could eventually erase the gains made on Friday.

One of the leading supporters of Bitcoin Cash and a key figure in the cryptocurrency industry believes that Bitcoin Cash has the potential to multiply by 1000 times in the near future support by the growth of peer-to-peer payments. Ver was speaking on CNBC following the recent devastating drop across the crypto space. He also chose to ignore the recent fall and focused on the bigger picture saying:

“Both bitcoin and bitcoin Cash are up about double in the last year, and they’re up a couple of thousand percent over the last five years.”

The above statement above is correct for Bitcoin, however, Bitcoin Cash as a fork of BTC was birthed in August 2017. He went ahead to say BCH will rise above the all-time high of about $3,900 and even surge “a thousand times” mainly supported its potential adoption for “peer to peer electronic cash for the entire world.”

Although Ver’s comments are boldly bullish for Bitcoin Cash, other industry leaders like the Director of Business Development at Kraken crypto exchange Dan begged to differ. He said via Twitter:

“Hey JoeSquawk whats up with this reporting on bcash by CNBC? Roger is saying factually incorrect information about adoption and identity.”

At the moment, Bitcoin Cash is trading at $220 following a 1% correction on the day. The prevailing trend is strongly bearish hinting a reversal in the short term.