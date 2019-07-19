Ripple’s XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD testing critical near-term ascending trend line of support

Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
  • XRP price is trading in the red on Friday down some 2% in the second part of the day. 
  • XRP/USD remains supported for now at the big buying area of $0.3000.
  • Near-term daily supply can be observed around $0.3300-0.3400 price range.

 

Spot rate:                  0.3133

Relative change:      -2.15%

High:                         0.3225

Low:                          0.3100

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.3129
Today Daily Change -0.0077
Today Daily Change % -2.40
Today daily open 0.3206
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.3644
Daily SMA50 0.4014
Daily SMA100 0.3729
Daily SMA200 0.3479
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.3264
Previous Daily Low 0.3031
Previous Weekly High 0.4081
Previous Weekly Low 0.3179
Previous Monthly High 0.5074
Previous Monthly Low 0.3704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3175
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.312
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.307
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2934
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2837
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3303
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3536

 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

  • Near-term price action supported via the 60-minute by a key ascending trend line.

 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • The buyers are protecting the $0.3000 territory, however now stubborn resistance see at $0.3300-0.3400 capping the bulls.

