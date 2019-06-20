Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD has broken and retested bullish pennant structure
- Ripple's XRP is holding trading in negative territory late in the session on Thursday, down some 2.35%.
- XRP/USD price action is retesting key breached daily pennant structure.
- If the bulls fail to capitalize on the noted pattern, the price could fall back down to $0.4000.
Spot rate: 0.4250
Relative change: -2.35%
High: 0.4363
Low: 0.4219
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Near-term ascending trend line preventing the price from free-falling back down towards $0.4000.
XRP/USD daily chart
- A bullish pennant structure is eyed via the daily chart view, is being retested at present.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.