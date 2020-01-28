- Ripple's IPO may hurt XRP price in the long run, experts predict.
- XRP/USD needs to regain $0.2400 to improve its short-term technical picture.
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.6 billion, is changing hands at $0.2326, down from the intraday high of $0.2358. XRP/USD has gained over 1.5% in the recent 24 hours in line with the global sentiments on the cryptocurrency market.
Ripple's IPO may turn int a disaster for XRP
The head of Ripple Brad Garlinghouse recently hinted that the company may go to IPO, which is a natural development for any business. However, the reaction of the XRP community Ripple going public may be unpredictable, experts warn.
Thus, Boom Bust Anchor, Christy Ai, believes that IPO will turn into a complete disaster for Ripple's token as many traders hold it as a speculative asset in hopes to profit on the price increase.
Right now, half the people at XRP they are not using it for the actual utility, they are holding it like an investment. Back when it ballooned to $3, or even now when it’s at $0.22, that value as a utility token, it’s not worth $0.22. So we’re expected to see a major devaluation even though it does have a utility purpose, he said in a recent show.
He also added that investors may be upset with Ripple’s decision to also issue shares that will reduce the speculative potential of XRP token.
XRP/USD: technical picture
On the intraday level, the initial support is created by a former resistance around $0.2300. closely followed by a $0.2280 area, reinforced by SMA50 and SMA100 on a 4-hour chart. If it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $0.2200 and $0.2136, which is the lowest level of the previous week.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $0.2358 (intraday high) for the recovery to gain traction with the next bullish target at $0.2400 (the previous consolidation border). Once it is out of the way, $0.2500 and $0.2540 (2020 high) will come back into focus.
XRP/USD, 4-hour
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bears start to flip the bulls, Bitcoin hovers above $9,000
Cryptocurrencies across the board are extending the bullish sentiments from last weekend into the new week. The move is, however, meant to reverse the negative action experienced last week.
Bitcoin Cash on the verge of disaster due to proposed tax on miners
Bitcoin Cash, now the fourth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $6.6 billion has gained over 2.5% since this time on Monday.
ETC/USD double top pattern correction in action
Ethereum Classic happens to be struggling with increased selling activity after the surge on Monday ran into a wall at $11.00. Interestingly, it has managed to hold to 10% gains accrued in the last 24 hours.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD climbs above downward channel formation
Over the last three days, EOS/USD spiked and jumped above the downward channel formation. During this time period, EOS/USD went up from $3.50 to $4.06 and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...