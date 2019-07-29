Ripple to Congress:  don't paint us with one brush

- The San-Francisco startup published an open letter to the US Congress.
- The company stressed the willingness to cooperate with the authorities.
Ripple sent an open letter to the U.S. Congress intending to explain the differences between various blockchains and digital currencies.
The letter signed by Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple & Chris Larsen, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Ripple, starts with a plea not to paint all projects "with one broad brush."
The company says that the majority of the projects are responsible actors willing to comply with international laws and regulations.
Moreover, they do not question the vital role of central banks and governments.
"We don't take for granted the vital role of central banks in issuing currencies and setting monetary policy in concert with the complex dynamics of economies around the world. For centuries, governments have been well suited for the job because paramount to the acceptance of any currency is trust," they say in the letter.
Many blockchain companies both in the U.S. and abroad strive to cooperate with regulated financial institutions. They believe that digital currencies can complement and improve the existing monetary system and co-exist with such global currencies as the U.S. Dollar, but not replace them.
They emphasized the innovative aspect of the technology that might become the next big thing after the internet, and urged the authorities to avoid restrictive approach as it might be detrimental to the technological and innovation profile of the country.
"We urge you to support regulation that does not disadvantage U.S. companies using these technologies to innovate responsibly, and classifies digital currencies in a way that recognizes their fundamental differences—not painting them with a broad brush."
The letter was posted on the Ripple's website.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD stays range-bound, waiting for new triggers - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTС) sits in a tight range limited by $9,550 on the downside and $9,650 on the upside. A collapse towards $9,119 low on Sunday proved to be short-lived and, potentially triggered by some positioning on crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX.
Ripple to Congress: don't paint us with one brush
The letter signed by Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple & Chris Larsen, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Ripple, starts with a plea not to paint all projects "with one broad brush."
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD dozes in a tight range after a sharp sell-off on Sunday
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.7 billion, is hovering above the critical $210,00 handle. The coin attempted a recovery towards $218.00, but the upside momentum faded away and pushed the coin inside a tight range.
Ethereum technical analysis: Bulls catch the bears sleeping as market sentiment turns positive
The daily price chart has found support on the upward trending line and gone up from $219.50 to $222. The price is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves and above the SMA 200 curve. The moving average convergence ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.