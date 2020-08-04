  • XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.299 after a drop from $0.319.
  • XRP remains in a robust daily uptrend and welcomes some consolidation.

XRP has been a lagger but finally got a breakout of its own and it’s now way above any daily EMA’s. 

XRP/USD daily chart

XRPUSD

The 12-EMA is currently located at $0.261 while the 26-EMA is at $0.235, both EMAs should serve as support levels in case XRP fails to hold $0.30 for an extended period of time. There aren’t many resistance levels until $0.346, the 2020-high. 

XRP/USD technical indicators

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2989
Today Daily Change -0.0112
Today Daily Change % -3.61
Today daily open 0.3101
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.226
Daily SMA50 0.2029
Daily SMA100 0.2034
Daily SMA200 0.2109
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.3199
Previous Daily Low 0.284
Previous Weekly High 0.2608
Previous Weekly Low 0.2095
Previous Monthly High 0.2608
Previous Monthly Low 0.1729
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3062
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2977
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2894
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2688
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2536
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3253
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3405
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3612

 

 

