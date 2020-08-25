Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to stay above $0.2880

XRP/USD faces bearish correction following bullish Monday.

There are two strong resistance levels at $0.2954 (SMA 20) and $0.3103.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears took charge in the early hours of Tuesday as the price fell from $0.2887 to $0.2880. The price is presently trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger band, which has narrowed considerably to show decreasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator shows sustained bearish sentiment, while the relative strength index (RSI) is trending firmly in the neutral zone.

XRP/USD daily chart shows two strong resistance levels on the upside at $0.2954 (SMA 20) and $0.3103. On the other hand, the bears face three healthy support levels at $0.2795, $0.2520 (SMA 50) and $0.245.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2881 Today Daily Change -0.0007 Today Daily Change % -0.24 Today daily open 0.2888 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2941 Daily SMA50 0.2497 Daily SMA100 0.2213 Daily SMA200 0.2165 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2922 Previous Daily Low 0.2824 Previous Weekly High 0.328 Previous Weekly Low 0.2773 Previous Monthly High 0.2608 Previous Monthly Low 0.1729 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2884 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2861 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2834 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.278 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2736 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2932 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2976 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3029



