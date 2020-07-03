Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD finally sees some bullish action after a 1.4% increase in price outperforming the market

- XRP/USD has been one of the weakest pairs in the crypto market for the past year.
- XRP bulls are eying up $0.18 after a decent price increase while the rest of the market remains flat.
In general, XRP’s outlook remains negative, however, the recent bull move could be the beginning of a reversal on the daily chart. XRP is changing hands at $0.177 and opened at $0.1748.
XRP/USD daily chart
At this point in time, it seems that XRP has established a higher low at $0.1729. Buyers are still facing the 12-EMA resistance level established at $0.18 followed by the 26-EMA at $0.186. The current downtrend will only be reversed after both EMA resistances are broken.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Zooming in we can see XRP’s recent bull move as a healthy move, unfortunate, the digital asset got rejected from a significant resistance area at $0.1783 and above towards $0.18. This factor indicates a lack of long-term strength for the bulls which have pushed XRP above both EMAs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
