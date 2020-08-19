Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD fails to hold $0.30 again and has created a double top

XRP bulls are not so comfortable now after XRP slipped below $0.30.

They got rejected significantly from $0.327 which is now considered a double top.

The last high of XRP’s bull rally was established at $0.325. XRP then had a healthy consolidation period dipping below $0.27 but defending the daily 12-EMA. On August 17, XRP peaked above the first high and touched $0.327 but got rejected heavily dropping below $0.30 in the next two days.

XRP/USD daily chart

The current double top is obviously not good news for the bulls. We are seeing a notable shift in momentum as XRP just lost the daily 12-EMA and could confirm a daily downtrend if $0.27 is lost. The longer-term will remain bullish but it’s unclear if the buyers can defend the 26-EMA and the last low.