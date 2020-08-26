Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above the $0.275-level

XRP/USD bears have stayed in control for the second straight day.

XRP/USD fell below the pennant formation following Tuesday’s bearish price action.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears have strayed in control of the market for two straight days. The price has dropped from $0.2765 to $0.2753 as it keeps trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The Elliott Oscillator has had nine consecutive, which indicates that the overall market sentiment is bearish.

As per the daily price chart, there are three strong resistance levels at $0.287, $0.2912 (SMA 20) and $0.3024. On the downside, we have three healthy support levels at $0.259, $0.254 (SMA 50) and $0.245.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.276 Today Daily Change -0.0005 Today Daily Change % -0.18 Today daily open 0.2765 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2928 Daily SMA50 0.2515 Daily SMA100 0.222 Daily SMA200 0.2164 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2898 Previous Daily Low 0.2708 Previous Weekly High 0.328 Previous Weekly Low 0.2773 Previous Monthly High 0.2608 Previous Monthly Low 0.1729 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2781 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2826 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2683 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2601 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2493 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2873 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2981 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3063



