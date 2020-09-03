Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above $0.275 under bearish pressure

- XRP/USD bears have stayed in control of the market for the second straight day.
- The daily price chart has two healthy support levels at $0.264 (SMA 50) and $0.244.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD bears have stayed in control of the market for the second straight day as the price fell from $0.2762 to $0.2752. The Elliott Oscillator has had 16 red sessions out of the last 17. The recent bearish price action has dropped the price from the edge of the overbought zone to the neutral area.
The daily price chart shows strong resistance levels at $0.283, $0.286 (SMA 20) and $0.296. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $0.264 (SMA 50) and $0.244.
Key levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2751
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|0.2762
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2872
|Daily SMA50
|0.2641
|Daily SMA100
|0.2283
|Daily SMA200
|0.2156
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.3043
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2632
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2922
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2547
|Previous Monthly High
|0.328
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2485
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2886
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2582
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2401
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2171
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2993
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.3223
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.3404
