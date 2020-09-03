Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above $0.275 under bearish pressure

XRP/USD bears have stayed in control of the market for the second straight day.

The daily price chart has two healthy support levels at $0.264 (SMA 50) and $0.244.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears have stayed in control of the market for the second straight day as the price fell from $0.2762 to $0.2752. The Elliott Oscillator has had 16 red sessions out of the last 17. The recent bearish price action has dropped the price from the edge of the overbought zone to the neutral area.

The daily price chart shows strong resistance levels at $0.283, $0.286 (SMA 20) and $0.296. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $0.264 (SMA 50) and $0.244.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2751 Today Daily Change -0.0011 Today Daily Change % -0.40 Today daily open 0.2762 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2872 Daily SMA50 0.2641 Daily SMA100 0.2283 Daily SMA200 0.2156 Levels Previous Daily High 0.3043 Previous Daily Low 0.2632 Previous Weekly High 0.2922 Previous Weekly Low 0.2547 Previous Monthly High 0.328 Previous Monthly Low 0.2485 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2789 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2886 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2582 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2401 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2171 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2993 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3223 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3404



