Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD clings on to the lower curve of 20-day Bollinger Band

Cryptos
  • XRP/USD has fallen below the $0.30-level.
  • William’s %R indicates that the asset is presently undervalued.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears have stated in control of the market for the second straight day. The price is presently trending in a downward channel formation and hugging along the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. XRP/USD has currently fallen from $0.2663 and $0.3014 in the early hours of Friday. The Elliott Oscillator has had 11 straight red sessions wherein it dropped from 0.046 to -0.008. William’s %R is still hovering inside the oversold zone, which indicates that the asset is presently undervalued.

 The daily price chart shows us that XRP/USD has three strong resistance levels at $0.2876, $0.2882 (SMA 20) and $0.302. On the downside, we have three healthy support levels at $0.2596, $0.2554 (SMA 50) and $0.2448.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2625
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.76
Today daily open 0.2645
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.29
Daily SMA50 0.2545
Daily SMA100 0.2233
Daily SMA200 0.2164
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2784
Previous Daily Low 0.2547
Previous Weekly High 0.328
Previous Weekly Low 0.2773
Previous Monthly High 0.2608
Previous Monthly Low 0.1729
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2638
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2694
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2533
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2422
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2296
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.277
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2896
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3007

 


 

Crypto partners in your location