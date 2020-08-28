Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD clings on to the lower curve of 20-day Bollinger Band

XRP/USD has fallen below the $0.30-level.

William’s %R indicates that the asset is presently undervalued.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears have stated in control of the market for the second straight day. The price is presently trending in a downward channel formation and hugging along the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. XRP/USD has currently fallen from $0.2663 and $0.3014 in the early hours of Friday. The Elliott Oscillator has had 11 straight red sessions wherein it dropped from 0.046 to -0.008. William’s %R is still hovering inside the oversold zone, which indicates that the asset is presently undervalued.

The daily price chart shows us that XRP/USD has three strong resistance levels at $0.2876, $0.2882 (SMA 20) and $0.302. On the downside, we have three healthy support levels at $0.2596, $0.2554 (SMA 50) and $0.2448.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2625 Today Daily Change -0.0020 Today Daily Change % -0.76 Today daily open 0.2645 Trends Daily SMA20 0.29 Daily SMA50 0.2545 Daily SMA100 0.2233 Daily SMA200 0.2164 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2784 Previous Daily Low 0.2547 Previous Weekly High 0.328 Previous Weekly Low 0.2773 Previous Monthly High 0.2608 Previous Monthly Low 0.1729 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2638 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2694 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2533 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2422 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2296 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.277 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2896 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3007



