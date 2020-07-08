Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bulls jump the price above the $0.2–level

The Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight green sessions.

The RSI is hovering inside the overbought zone.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls stayed in control of the market for the third straight day as the price went up from $0.1852 to $0.2050. The Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight green sessions. The RSI has entered the overbought zone, while the price is trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band. These two indicate that price is currently overvalued, so a bearish correction is expected. The widening of the Bollinger jaw suggests increasing price volatility.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD has one strong resistance at $0.2052. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.1927 (SMA 50), $0.1856 and $0.1828 (SMA 20).

Key levels