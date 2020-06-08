Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe
Ripple Sentiment Outlook: Potential indicators showing XRP/USD can enter a bull rally

  • XRP/USD has been trading sideways for the past six days.
  • Bulls are keeping XRP above the daily 12-EMA.
  • The trading volume on all exchanges is declining significantly.

Most technical indicators are neutral as XRP continues trading sideways without seeing a lot of action. Yesterday, on June 7, XRP had a significant drop to $0.1983 but managed to recover quickly and it’s trading above $0.20 again at the time of writing. 

Tremendous social volume spike for XRP

According to data by Santiment, there has been a significant increase in XRP’s social volume. 

Social volume is an important metric but it doesn’t seem to be affecting XRP’s performance for now. Another notable metric is the supply of XRP outside exchanges. The number of XRP coins being deposited to exchanges in February 2020 was close to 58 billion but has dropped to 56.9 now which indicates more people are willing to hold XRP or at least not sell it.

While these fundamental metrics aren’t powerful enough to push XRP in the short-term, they constitute a notable long-term indicator.

XRP technical values

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2024
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 0.2033
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.201
Daily SMA50 0.203
Daily SMA100 0.1943
Daily SMA200 0.2136
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2049
Previous Daily Low 0.1984
Previous Weekly High 0.2147
Previous Weekly Low 0.1973
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2009
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2024
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1995
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1957
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.193
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.206
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2087
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2126

 

 

