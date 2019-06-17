Ripple's XRP roars above $0.46 on MoneyGram partnership on forex settlements and cross-border payments
Ripple, the firm behind XRP, has announced a partnership for cross-border payments and foreign exchange settlement with MoneyGram – the world's second-largest transfer service.
xRapid will be used to provide speed and efficiency according to Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple. Ripple has agreed to provide a capital commitment worth $50 million to MoneyGram. The Ripple-MoneyGram deal comes one day before Facebook will reportedly launch its blockchain project called Libra.
XRP/USD jumped some 6% on the news, hitting a high of $0.4626 before consolidating some of its gains. $0.4647 and $0.4739 are the next levels to watch.
See Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Facebook's Libra launch is almost here, crypto levels to watch – Confluence Detector
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.