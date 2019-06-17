Ripple, the firm behind XRP, has announced a partnership for cross-border payments and foreign exchange settlement with MoneyGram – the world's second-largest transfer service.

xRapid will be used to provide speed and efficiency according to Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple. Ripple has agreed to provide a capital commitment worth $50 million to MoneyGram. The Ripple-MoneyGram deal comes one day before Facebook will reportedly launch its blockchain project called Libra.

XRP/USD jumped some 6% on the news, hitting a high of $0.4626 before consolidating some of its gains. $0.4647 and $0.4739 are the next levels to watch.

