Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD vulnerable to downside correction - Ripple confluence

- XRP/USD bulls retreated from a resistance zone of $0.1800.
- Important support is created by the psychological barrier of $0,1600.
Ripple (XRP) has been the best-performing altcoin out of top-20 in recent 24 hours, The coin tested $0.1800 during late Thursday hours and managed to settle above $0.1700 on Friday. Ripple's total market capitalization is registered at $7.5 billion, while an average daily trading volume reached $2.3 billion.
Ripple confluence levels
There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered both above and below the current price, which means, XRP may be prone to range-bound trading. However, the way to the South looks like a path of least resistance at this stage.
Resistance levels
$0.1760 - the highest level of the previous week, the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, the lowest level of the previous year
$0.1830 - Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 1
$0.1880 - Pivot Point 1-month Support 1
Support levels
$0.1650 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 1, SMA50 1-hour SMA200 15-min, 23.6% Fibo retracement
$0.1600 - SMA100 1-hour, SMA100 4-hour, SMA5 daily, the lower line of 2-hour Bollinger Band
$0.1540 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 2
XRP/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD will not hit $8,000 unless it falls to $5,000 first
Bitcoin price attempt to climb the ladder above $7,000 was met by increased selling activities in the zone between $6,800 - $6,900. This left the psychological zone at $7,000 untested, however, the area remains critical to Bitcoin price near term trend.
NEO/USD struggles to settle above $7.00 as the upside momentum fades away
NEO, now the 2nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $492 million, is hovering around psychological $7.00. The coin has gained over 2% on a day-to-day basis, however, the upside momentum has faded away during early Asian hours.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD $142 is no man’s land
Ethereum price hovers under $140 after $142 resistance level became impenetrable for the second time in the same week. Jabs thrown by the bulls on Thursday gained momentum but failed to sustain gains above $140. An attempt to break free from the selling pressure ...
Tron Market Update: TRX/USD eyes $0.0160 after conquering $0.0120
Tron price has managed to sustain an uptrend above a short term trendline since the recent sharp drop to $0.00735. However, progress to the north has not been forthcoming. Intriguingly, TRX/USD stepped above $0.0120 (a former seller congestion ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.