Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD extends the decline amid growing bearish sentiments – Confluence Detector

- XRP/USD failed to hold the ground above $0.1900.
- An important local support is created by 4-hour SMA200.
Ripple (XRP) has recovered from the recent dip to $0.1783, but the further recovery is limited. The third digital asset tested $0.1853 during early Asian hours and settled at $0.1830 by press time. A failure to regain ground above $0.1900 in the nearest future will be interpreted as a bearish signal for short-term traders. Ripple's total market capitalization is registered at $8.4 billion, while an average daily trading volume reached $2.0 billion.
Ripple confluence levels
There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered both above and below the current price. The current technical situation implies that XRP is vulnerable to range-bound trading with a bearish bias. However, the sentiments may change, depending on the momentum on the global markets.
Resistance levels
$0.1900 - 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly 1-hour SMA50, 4-hour SMA50, 1-hour SMA200, daily SMA10
$0.1950 - the highest level of the previous day
$0.2000 - Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 2.
Support levels
$0.1780 - 4-hour SMA200
$0.1830 - 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly, Pivot Point 1-week Support 2
$0.1790 - 161.8% Fibo projection weekly
XRP/USD 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD resilient at $6,800 as oil and stocks topple
Bitcoin price has found balance following a brief free-fall from last week’s highs around $7,341. Moreover, the crypto is staying above the 50-day SMA as a show of strength in the market where bears are threatening to bring ...
XRP/USD bulls stay in control as upward trending line holds strong
XRP/USD went up from $0.1834 to $0.1847, as the bulls remained in control of the market. The price bounced off the support provided by the upward trending line and broke above the SMA 50 curve.
ETH/USD price action remains sluggish as bulls and bears cancel each other out
ETH/USD went up from $170.50 to $172.75 as the price managed to break above the SMA 200 curve. The price is still hovering above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum ...
Monero Price Analysis: XMR is stuck between a rock and a hard place
Monero still has a bullish chart structure posting higher highs and higher lows. The key level on the downside is now 51.07 as if it breaks it will break the bullish trend and print a lower low wave.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.