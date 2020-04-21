Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD extends the decline amid growing bearish sentiments – Confluence Detector

XRP/USD failed to hold the ground above $0.1900.

An important local support is created by 4-hour SMA200.

Ripple (XRP) has recovered from the recent dip to $0.1783, but the further recovery is limited. The third digital asset tested $0.1853 during early Asian hours and settled at $0.1830 by press time. A failure to regain ground above $0.1900 in the nearest future will be interpreted as a bearish signal for short-term traders. Ripple's total market capitalization is registered at $8.4 billion, while an average daily trading volume reached $2.0 billion.

Ripple confluence levels

There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered both above and below the current price. The current technical situation implies that XRP is vulnerable to range-bound trading with a bearish bias. However, the sentiments may change, depending on the momentum on the global markets.

Resistance levels

$0.1900 - 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly 1-hour SMA50, 4-hour SMA50, 1-hour SMA200, daily SMA10

$0.1950 - the highest level of the previous day

$0.2000 - Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 2.

Support levels

$0.1780 - 4-hour SMA200

$0.1830 - 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly, Pivot Point 1-week Support 2

$0.1790 - 161.8% Fibo projection weekly

XRP/USD 1-day