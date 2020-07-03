Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD attempts a recovery, still within the range - Ripple confluence

- XRP/USD jumped above 1-hour SMA200 but failed to hold the ground.
- Important support is created by the lower line of the channel at $0.1700.
Ripple (XRP) has been trading in a tight range since the end of June. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $0.1770, having gained over 1% since the beginning of the day. XRP/USD remains sidelined as long as it stays below $0.1800. This channel resistance needs to be taken out to allow for an extended recovery. The support is created by $0.1700.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
On the intraday chart, XRP/USD attempted the recovery above 1-hour SMA200, but the upside momentum faded away on the approach to the above-mentioned channel resistance. The local support is created by a combination of 1-hour SMA50 and SMA100 at $0.1760. If it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $0.1700/
Ripple confluence levels
There are several strong technical barriers clustered both above and below the current price, which means, XRP may continue oscillating in a range for the time being. Let's have a closer look at the important support and resistance levels.
Resistance levels
$0.1800 - 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly, 161.8% Fibo projection daily, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 2
$0.1870 - 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly, 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly
$0.19700 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band
Support levels
$0.1760 - 61.8% Fibo retracement daily, the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band, 1-hour SMA100 and SMA50, the middle line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band
$0.1700 - the lowest level of the previous month. Pivot Point 1-day Support 3
$0.1650 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 3
XRP/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
