Ripple Price Prediction: XRP gearing up for a 35% breakout

- Ripple price seems to be contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- A breakout is nearby if the 50-SMA support level continues holding.
XRP has been trading sideways for the past three days consolidating after establishing a new 2020-high at $0.78. Bulls are holding a crucial support level in the short-term, which gives them better odds to see a breakout in the next few hours.
Ripple price on the verge of a breakout or breakdown
On the 4-hour chart, XRP has established a symmetrical triangle which seems to favor the bulls as they have been holding the 50-SMA support level. The upper trendline is located at around $0.65 while the current price is $0.634.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
A breakout above the upper boundary of the pattern can quickly drive Ripple price towards a new 2020-high above $0.90 using the height of the triangle as a reference. Bulls need to hold the 50-SMA to see the breakout.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, a breakdown below the lower trendline of the pattern at $0.62 and failure to hold the 50-SMA support can push Ripple price towards the psychological support level at $0.5 and as low as $0.35 in the longer-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP gearing up for a 35% breakout
XRP has been trading sideways for the past three days consolidating after establishing a new 2020-high at $0.78. Bulls are holding a crucial support level in the short-term, which gives them better odds to see a breakout in the next few hours.
Spotify to potentially start accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method
A job offer posted by Spotify recently on Lever, an end-to-end talent acquisition platform, seems to indicate that the giant audio streaming service is looking at potentially enabling cryptocurrency payments.
Bitcoin to hit mainstream adoption within four years as trust in sovereign fiat currencies erodes
Institutional interest in Bitcoin has experienced a massive increase over the past year, which has translated into significant growth in value, with the pioneer cryptocurrency gaining over $170 billion in market capitalization in the past three months.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK about to jump above $15 as on-chain metrics show stable support
Chainlink (LINK) is hovering at $14. The fifth-largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $5.5 billion has gained 2.5% in the recent 24 hours and over 12% on a week-to-week basis.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.