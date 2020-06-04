- XRP/USD is bought at $0.2000, which is a positive signal.
- The local resistance is created on approach to $0.2100.
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2040, off the intraday low at $0.1999. The coin has barely changed both on a day-to-day basis and since the start of the day. The buying interest located on the approach to $0.2000 helps to limit the decline, which is a positive signal for the coin from the short-term perspective. The local resistance is created by the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $0.2050 and Wednesday’s high at $0.2077. Once this area is cleared, the coin may retest the psychological $0.2100
Ripple’s XRP takes fourth place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the total market value of $8.9 billion. It has been changing places with Tether (USDT) recently; the stablecoin now has the market value of $9.1 billion.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Now let’s have a closer look at the support and resistance levels to found out what to expect from XRP in the nearest future.
Resistance levels
$0.2090-$0.2100 – 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3
$0.2150 – 161.8% Fibo projection weekly, daily SMA200
$0.2270 – Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 1, the highest level of the previous month
Support levels
$0.2030 – 1-hour SMA200, 4-hour SMA50, 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily
$0.2000 – 4-hour SMA100, the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band
$0.1960 – daily SMA100, 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
