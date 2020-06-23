Earlier this Monday, the XRP/USD bulls broke past the downward trending line.

The bulls have managed to stay in charge as markets opened this Tuesday.

The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following five straight red sessions.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls remained in control for the second straight day as the price went up from $0.1895 to $0.1904, breaking past the $0.19 psychological level. Earlier this Monday, the XRP/USD bulls took charge of the market and drove the price above the downward trending line. The MACD shows decreasing market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following five straight red sessions.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD bulls need to overcome strong resistance at $0.1923, SMA 20, $0.1968 and SMA 50 to continue the upward momentum. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.1858.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1895 Today Daily Change 0.0000 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 0.1895 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1954 Daily SMA50 0.2002 Daily SMA100 0.1916 Daily SMA200 0.2111 Levels Previous Daily High 0.1905 Previous Daily Low 0.1857 Previous Weekly High 0.1988 Previous Weekly Low 0.1821 Previous Monthly High 0.2268 Previous Monthly Low 0.178 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1887 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1875 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1867 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1838 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1818 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1915 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1934 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1963



