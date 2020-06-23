  • Earlier this Monday, the XRP/USD bulls broke past the downward trending line.
  • The bulls have managed to stay in charge as markets opened this Tuesday.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following five straight red sessions.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls remained in control for the second straight day as the price went up from $0.1895 to $0.1904, breaking past the $0.19 psychological level. Earlier this Monday, the XRP/USD bulls took charge of the market and drove the price above the downward trending line. The MACD shows decreasing market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following five straight red sessions.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD bulls need to overcome strong resistance at $0.1923, SMA 20, $0.1968 and SMA 50 to continue the upward momentum. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.1858.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1895
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.1895
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1954
Daily SMA50 0.2002
Daily SMA100 0.1916
Daily SMA200 0.2111
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1905
Previous Daily Low 0.1857
Previous Weekly High 0.1988
Previous Weekly Low 0.1821
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1875
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1867
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1838
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1818
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1915
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1934
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1963

 


 

