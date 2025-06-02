Ripple price forecast: XRP price could hit $1.76 this week amid potential 20% correction

- XRP technical indicators on the daily price chart support the likelihood of further correction.
- XRP extends its losses by nearly 1% on Monday, with bears eyeing the $1.7600 support level, which has been in place for nearly six months.
- XRP investment products led altcoins, with over $28 million in outflows last week.
Ripple (XRP) faces legal uncertainty in its battle with the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the XRP price continues to slide. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.1540, down 1.20% in the day.
Bitcoin’s consolidation has led to uncertainty among crypto traders, and the risk-off sentiment is evident from outflows piling into XRP investment products.
XRP traders need to watch the daily price chart closely for signs of reversal in the altcoin’s price trend this week.
XRP technical analysis
While Ripple tackles its legal battle with the SEC, an unexpected third party has submitted a filing questioning the interpretation of the Howey Test, raising concerns in the lawsuit. The daily price chart suggests further decline is likely in XRP amidst legal issues.
XRP has consolidated under the $2.7000 resistance for nearly three months. Key support levels are $2.0350, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the $3.4000 top to the $1.6134 low, and $1.7600, a key support that held for nearly six months.
An 18% drop could see XRP test support at $1.7600 if the altcoin extends losses this week.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) support a bearish thesis for XRP. RSI reads 39 and is sloping downward, and MACD flashes red histogram bars under the neutral line.
XRP/USDT daily price chart | Source: TradingView
Conversely, key resistances are 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the 50% Fibonacci placeholder at $2.2959 and $2.5067.
Market overview: Catalysts influencing Ripple lawsuit, XRP price
The new filing that emerged in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit has prompted pro-crypto attorneys to comment on the uncertainty in the legal battle’s resolution.
Other factors like rising outflows in XRP-focused investment funds, $28 million last week, as recorded by the CoinShares Digital Assets fund flows report, are influencing the sentiment among XRP holders and market participants.
The report shows that XRP led losses among altcoins while Ethereum led the gains.
Crypto asset weekly flows | Source: CoinShares
Typically, outflows support a bearish thesis and represent a declining interest and investor participation, while inflows signal rising demand and support a bullish thesis.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Aave Price Forecast: AAVE surges, eyeing near-term breakout to $330
Aave gains toward $270 after testing support at $240, backed by a solid bullish structure. Aave ecosystem voted in favor of a decentralized risk mitigation mechanism called Umbrella, designed to protect Aave suppliers from bad debt.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin shows resilience as BTC exchange reserves hit lowest level in 7 years
Bitcoin recovery is limited between support at around $103,000 and resistance at approximately $106,800. The number of Bitcoins on exchanges continues to drop, reaching the lowest level since August 2018.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI eyes $7 breakout amid Spark integration, rising whale activity
Uniswap (UNI) edges higher by over 2% at press time on Wednesday after Spark Finance goes live on Unichain, deploying sUSDC stable yield for users. UNI bounces off a crucial support level, while increasing whale activity adds to the bullish potential.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC could head toward $100K as profit-taking activity reaches record levels
Bitcoin price faces rejection around the $106,406 key level on Wednesday, hinting at a potential correction ahead. On-chain data shows that BTC’s profit-taking activity reached record levels on Tuesday, signaling growing selling pressure.
Bitcoin: BTC dips as profit-taking surges, but institutional demand holds strong
Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing around $106,000 on Friday, following three consecutive days of correction that have resulted in a near 3% decline so far this week. The correction in BTC prices was further supported by the profit-taking activity of its holders, which has reached a three-month high.