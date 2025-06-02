Ripple price forecast: XRP price could hit $1.76 this week amid potential 20% correction

XRP technical indicators on the daily price chart support the likelihood of further correction.

XRP extends its losses by nearly 1% on Monday, with bears eyeing the $1.7600 support level, which has been in place for nearly six months.

XRP investment products led altcoins, with over $28 million in outflows last week.

Ripple (XRP) faces legal uncertainty in its battle with the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the XRP price continues to slide. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.1540, down 1.20% in the day.

Bitcoin’s consolidation has led to uncertainty among crypto traders, and the risk-off sentiment is evident from outflows piling into XRP investment products.

XRP traders need to watch the daily price chart closely for signs of reversal in the altcoin’s price trend this week.

XRP technical analysis

While Ripple tackles its legal battle with the SEC, an unexpected third party has submitted a filing questioning the interpretation of the Howey Test, raising concerns in the lawsuit. The daily price chart suggests further decline is likely in XRP amidst legal issues.

XRP has consolidated under the $2.7000 resistance for nearly three months. Key support levels are $2.0350, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the $3.4000 top to the $1.6134 low, and $1.7600, a key support that held for nearly six months.

An 18% drop could see XRP test support at $1.7600 if the altcoin extends losses this week.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) support a bearish thesis for XRP. RSI reads 39 and is sloping downward, and MACD flashes red histogram bars under the neutral line.

XRP/USDT daily price chart | Source: TradingView

Conversely, key resistances are 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the 50% Fibonacci placeholder at $2.2959 and $2.5067.

Market overview: Catalysts influencing Ripple lawsuit, XRP price

The new filing that emerged in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit has prompted pro-crypto attorneys to comment on the uncertainty in the legal battle’s resolution.

Other factors like rising outflows in XRP-focused investment funds, $28 million last week, as recorded by the CoinShares Digital Assets fund flows report , are influencing the sentiment among XRP holders and market participants.

The report shows that XRP led losses among altcoins while Ethereum led the gains.

Crypto asset weekly flows | Source: CoinShares

Typically, outflows support a bearish thesis and represent a declining interest and investor participation, while inflows signal rising demand and support a bullish thesis.