- XRP fuels uptrend above $3.12 backed by macro-triggered, risk-on sentiment.
- Ripple, DBS Bank, and Franklin Templeton team up to provide tokenized money market fund trading backed by RLUSD.
- DBS Digital Exchange will list RLUSD stablecoin and Franklin Templeton’s MMF, enabling clients to manage digital asset portfolios.
Ripple (XRP) price gains bullish momentum above $3.12 on Thursday, underpinned by the United States (US) Federal Reserve's (Fed) 25-basis-point interest rate cut on Wednesday.
The widely anticipated interest rate cut broadly improved risk-on sentiment, but what caught the attention of investors was the dot plot, which showed that most Fed policymakers expect a rate cut at each of the remaining meetings this year.
XRP exhibits a short-term bullish outlook, with bulls eyeing a breakout toward its record high of $3.66, reached on July 18.
Ripple, DBS and Franklin Templeton collaborate on tokenized MMF trading
Ripple, DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton have signed a memorandum of understanding that sets the stage for the development and launch of trading and solutions backed by tokenized money market funds (MMFs) and stablecoins.
The collaboration taps key players in the banking system, investment management sector, enterprise blockchain and related cryptocurrency solutions. It also builds on the expansion of tokenized assets globally and growing institutional interest. Ripple stated that “some 87% of institutional investors expect to make investments into digital assets in 2025.”
As part of the project, DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx) will list sgBENJI – the token of Franklin Templeton’s tokenized MMF, Franklin Onchain US Dollar Short-Term Money Market Fund, alongside Ripple USD (RLUSD).
The setup would enable eligible clients to trade RLUSD for sgBENJI tokens, ensuring portfolio rebalancing within minutes while maintaining yield during volatile periods.
“Leveraging Franklin Templeton’s expertise in blockchain technologies and digital assets, we are excited to partner with DBS and Ripple to introduce cutting-edge trading and lending solutions for investors,” Roger Bayston, head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, stated.
In the meantime, retail demand for XRP is growing, with the futures Open Interest (OI) averaging at $8.79 billion on Thursday, up from $7.37 billion on September 7.
If the OI, referring to the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, steadily rises in the coming days, it will indicate that more traders are betting on short-term price increases in XRP.
A higher risk-on sentiment supports a recovery in the XRP price, as the path of least resistance remains upward.
XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
Technical outlook: XRP gains bullish momentum
XRP remains above $3.12 at the time of writing on Thursday, supported by a strong technical structure. The dovish macro outlook presented by the Fed on Wednesday has led to an improvement in risk-on sentiment, resulting in steady demand for XRP.
Bulls have the upper hand based on the position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 60 and rising. Higher RSI readings approaching overbought territory would indicate growth in bullish momentum, as bulls look toward the record high of $3.66.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Key areas of interest for traders are the short-term hurdle at $3.18, which was previously tested on Saturday, the supply area around $3.35, tested in mid-August and the record high of $3.66. On the other hand, if profit-taking takes centre stage, price corrections would meet support provided by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.95 and the 100-day EMA at $2.82.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
