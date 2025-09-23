Ripple Price Forecast: XRP bulls leak wounds as Ripple updates roadmap 

- XRP pares intraday losses, holding above the 100-day EMA on Tuesday.
- Ripple advances institutional DeFi while targeting the launch of a lending protocol in the fourth quarter.
- Retail interest in XRP sharply declines, with the futures Open Interest down to $7.64 billion.
Ripple (XRP) is stabilizing above its $2.83 short-term support on Tuesday. This support comes after a sharp drop to $2.69 on Monday, which triggered massive liquidations.
Based on the near-term technical outlook, three outcomes are likely this week: sideways price action around $2.83, a steady rebound toward the $3.00 key level, or the continuation of the downtrend toward the $2.50 round-number support.
Ripple advances institutional DeFi
Ripple has updated its roadmap, focusing on top-tier institutional Decentralised Finance (DeFi), tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), and the launch of a native lending protocol.
In Monday's release, Ripple stated that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has grown to become a top-ten chain for RWAs, surpassing $1 billion in monthly stablecoin volume. At the same time, improvements on the XRPL have ensured support for stablecoin payments and collateral management.
Tokenization of RWAs stands out as the foundation for "real-world finance" with the XRPL expected to continually scale with a curated blend of features that balance innovation, compliance and reliability.
As for institutions, Ripple believes that "regulatory compliance is not an optional layer, it is the gateway to adoption." Key features of this layer include Decentralised Identifiers (DID), which ensure organisations can verify identities without relying on centralized intermediaries and credentials, allowing trusted issuers to comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. Other key features include permissioned domains, which are used to create user-controlled environments, and a permissioned DEX, which enables secondary markets for RWAs or FX.
Ripple is also working towards the launch of a native lending protocol called Credit On-Chain. The protocol will introduce pooled lending, supported by underwritten credit at the ledger level.
Credit-On Chain will enable short-term, uncollateralized loans, featuring preset amortization schedules. This product is designed for institutions using mature models, where underwriting and risk management remain off-chain.
"The lending protocol enables exactly that, pooling liquidity from a global base of smaller investors into institutional-sized loans while maintaining compliance. Borrowers gain access to more efficient, lower-cost funding. Lenders earn yield on otherwise idle assets," Ripple stated.
Meanwhile, retail interest in XRP has declined over the past few days, with the futures Open Interest (OI) dropping to $7.64 billion from $8.79 billion on Friday. The drop in OI, which represents the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, indicates a lack of conviction in XRP sustaining an uptrend in the short term. In other words, traders are increasingly closing their positions amid fears of an extended decline.
XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
Technical outlook: Can XRP bulls renew uptrend?
XRP hovers above the 100-day Moving Average (EMA) at $2.83 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after a sharp decline to $2.69 the previous day. The Bulls are pushing to regain control, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reversing upward to 42.
A daily close above the 100-day EMA could help confirm the bullish grip and encourage risk-on sentiment. Price action above the 50-day EMA, currently holding at $2.94, could reinforce the bullish grip and bring the $3.00 level within reach.
XRP/USDT daily chart
On the other hand, if bulls fail to maintain gains above the 100-day EMA, trading below it could shift attention to $2.70, a level last tested on September 22. Extended declines will likely test the 200-day EMA at $2.59.
Traders should also watch out for a potential buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This signal would occur when the blue line crosses above the red signal line, encouraging investors to increase their exposure. For now, the indicator has been displaying a sell signal since Monday.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin struggles as whales sell amid low network activity
Dogecoin struggles to maintain support around $0.2400 on Tuesday, as risk-off sentiment holds steady in the broader cryptocurrency market. If market sentiment remains negative this week, the meme coin, which has declined 21% from last week’s peak of $0.3072, could extend its down leg.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP show signs of bottoming out
Bitcoin rises above the $113,000 level on Tuesday, offering some relief to investors after a sharp decline to an intraday low of $111,478. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Ripple are showing tentative signs of short-term recovery in the wake of the sharp losses incurred on Monday.
Bitcoin steadies as ETF outflows, long liquidations signal bearish outlook
Bitcoin price steadies around $113,00 at the time of writing on Tuesday after falling 2.24% the previous day. The recent price correction has triggered a massive liquidation in the cryptocurrency market, the highest single-day liquidation so far this year.
Meme Coins Price Prediction: BONK, WIF, TOSHI at crossroads as crypto market melts down
Meme coins such as Bonk (BONK), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Toshi (TOSHI) stand at crucial trend-deciding crossroads on Tuesday as the broader cryptocurrency market suffers liquidations of over $1.50 billion in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies above $116,000 as FOMC dovish stance boosts risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin shows strength, continuing its three consecutive weeks of recovery and holding steady above $116,000 on Friday. The recovery extends following the dovish Federal Reserve stance.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.