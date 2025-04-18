- XRP bulls are not ready to give up control of the $2.00 support line, suggesting consolidation before another leg up.
- The SEC-Ripple legal battle is approaching its ultimate resolution, with the approval of a joint motion to pause appeals in the case.
- The crypto community anticipates Paul Atkins' swearing-in as SEC Chair and his prompt decisions on XRP ETF applications.
- XRP faces growing downside risks below $2, with the RSI indicator stuck below the center line and eyeing the oversold region.
Ripple (XRP) consolidated above the pivotal $2.00 level while trading at $2.05 at the time of writing on Friday, reflecting neutral sentiment across the crypto market. Investors have tempered expectations amid the tariff war waged by United States (US) President Donald Trump, which has significantly morphed into a larger trade war between the US and China. XRP bulls have shown resilience despite shifting macroeconomic factors, suggesting that a bullish turnaround is around the corner.
The approval of a joint motion filed by Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to pause appeals in the longstanding legal battle on Wednesday hardly moved XRP price, underscoring the negative impact of the changing macroeconomic environment on cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin (BTC) sustained support at $84,000, but its upside remains capped under $85,000 at the time of writing. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), BNB, and Solana (SOL), show signs of recovery, although they have little conviction to move higher. If this mundane price action continues, more investors could turn to meme coins, hoping for larger movements, as reported by FXStreet.
XRP's bullish outlook hinges on SEC case resolution and ETF approvals
A US appellate court on Wednesday granted a joint request by Ripple and the SEC to hold appeals in the lawsuit in abeyance, paving the way for a 60-day temporary hiatus. This will allow the two parties to conclude settlement negotiations, which Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed recently were at an advanced stage, awaiting the Commission's vote.
Ripple could pay a significantly lower fine of $50 million compared to the $125 million penalty imposed by US District Court Judge Analisa Torres in August 2024.
President Trump's nominee, Paul Atkins, is set to take over the agency's leadership following the Senate approval on April 9. Atkins has promised to prioritize the creation of a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, fuelling expectations of a faster resolution in the SEC-Ripple case and possibly the licensing of the first XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US. Still, the crypto community must be patient for his swearing-in, which could take place in the coming days.
Multiple fund managers have applied to operate XRP ETFs, with some deadlines approaching in May. Experts at Kaiko Research say that XRP ETFs have a higher approval chance than other altcoins like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA).
"A slew of asset managers have filed for crypto-related ETFs and with deadlines rapidly approaching Atkins could set his stall out early—and change the narrative entirely from the previous regime at the SEC," Kaiko Research wrote in a recent report.
The resolution of the SEC-Ripple lawsuit and the Commission's decision on XRP ETFs will significantly affect the direction the XRP price may take in the coming weeks and months. For now, traders may want to temper expectations, reduce exposure and wait for a confirmed move on either side of the $2.00 level.
XRP price in dilemma, hangs at the edge of a cliff
XRP is firmly supported at $2.00 and trading at $2.05 at the time of writing. In addition to this pivotal level, there are two other key levels: the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.96 and the confluence resistance formed by the 50-day and 100-day EMAs around $2.22.
XRP/USDT daily chart
A break above the upper range limit would reinforce the bullish outlook and encourage more traders to buy XRP. The cross-border money remittance token must push past the descending trendline to break the downtrend and validate bullish momentum toward the coveted $3.00.
Meanwhile, a 3.55% increase in the derivatives' open interest to $3.14 billion, per CoinGlass data, hints at improving sentiment around XRP. In other words, traders are willing to bet on higher price levels in the short term.
Derivatives data | Source: Coinglass
CryptoQuant data reveals a significant drop in XRP's exchange inflow volume. Based on the chart below, the token's exchange inflows have plunged by 96% from over 2 billion on April 4 to approximately 77 million XRP on Thursday. Declining inflows into exchanges significantly reduce potential sell-side pressure. They show that investors are willing to hold onto their tokens, anticipating higher prices.
Exchange inflow data | Source: CryptoQuant
However, traders must remain vigilant with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the daily chart that is stuck below the center line and gradually dropping toward the oversold region. The XRP price is still in the woods and could post significant declines below the $2.00 support and the 200-day EMA, and possibly retest April 7 support at $1.60.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin holds steady, Fed warns of tariffs’ impact, as Gold hits new highs
Bitcoin price consolidates above $84,000 on Friday, a short-term support that has gained significance this week. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization continued to weather storms caused by US President Donald Trump's incessant trade war with China after pausing reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on April 9 for other countries.
Official Trump massive $300M token unlock spells doom
Official Trump ($TRUMP), the Presidential meme coin launched in January by the United States (US) President Trump family’s World Liberty Financial company, is in a precarious situation that could see volatility spike significantly.
How will President Trump's threat to Powell affect Bitcoin?
Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $84,000 on Friday as President Donald Trump slammed Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates on time. Trump pointed to the European Central Bank (ECB) lowering rates by 25 basis points, urging Powell to do the same in the US.
Slovenia moves to impose 25% tax on crypto traders
Slovenia has become the latest European Union member state to crack down on untaxed crypto gains, unveiling a proposal to impose a 25% tax on personal profits from digital asset disposals starting in 2026.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC holds steady, Fed warns of tariffs’ impact, as Gold hits new highs
Bitcoin price consolidates above $84,000 on Friday, a short-term support that has gained significance this week. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization continued to weather storms caused by US President Donald Trump's incessant trade war with China after pausing reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on April 9 for other countries.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.