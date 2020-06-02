Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stumbles below $0.20 amid broad crypto sell-off

XRP/USD is attempting a recovery above $0.20 after falling sharply below that level. Cryptocurrencies are falling across the board. The downfall follows a move to the upside experienced early in the week.
Ripple's token has dipped below the 200 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart and is battling to hold onto the 50 and 100 SMA. Upside momentum has all but diminished.
The fresh daily low of $0.1975 is the first support line to watch. It if followed by $0.1916, $0.1918, and $0.1855, which were all low points in the past week.
Resistance awaits at around $0.2060, which held XRP down before the latest surge, followed by $0.2138 and $0.2144, the two swing highs hit in early June.
-- more coming
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD breaks free from a triangle pattern
Bitcoin (BTC) settled at $10,125 after a head-spinning rally to $10,412 during late hours on Monday. The first digital asset has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis, though it is mostly unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday.
XLM/USD ready to retest the highest level of 2020
Stellar (XLM) is the best-performing digital asset out of top-20. The coin has gained over 12% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0833 by press time.
ETH/USD vulnerable to the downside correction towards $247.00
Ethereum (ETH) has moved outside the recent range and hit the highest level since February 25 at $253.47. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $252.55 amid a strong bullish trend.
ETC/USD has a potential to reach $8.00 if move above $7.00 is sustained
ETC discovered a bug that led to desynchronization of Parity Ethereum with ETC blockchain. The team has released a hotfix and asks all OpenEthereum node operators using this software to update to the latest version.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.